How to Remove Emojis From Recently Used Section

As the name suggests, the Recently Used section on your iPhone’s keyboard includes frequently used emojis, as well as ones you’ve never used. But what if you want to clear out those suggestions?

Maybe you regret using a certain emoji and never want to see it again. Alternatively, you may prefer not to leave any trace of a recent emoji-filled conversation in the Messages app. You might just want a clean slate. Whatever the reason, if you’re not happy with your Frequently Used section, there are a couple of ways to clear it out.

How Do I Remove Emojis From the Recently Used Section

To address this question first, there is no way to remove specific emojis from the Frequently Used section. It’s all or nothing because the only way to clear your Frequently Used section is to reset your Keyboard settings.

This means that everything your keyboard has learned about your typing habits through the Auto-Correction and Predictive Text features will be erased. This includes any custom words. The good news is that you won’t lose any text replacements you’ve set up, and third-party keyboards like Gboard will remain unaffected.

Time needed: 1 minute With that in mind, if you are ready to move on, follow the steps below: Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset > Reset Keyboard Dictionary.

Enter your password when prompted.

How Do I Remove Genmojis From the Recently Used Section

Unlike standard emojis, those generated using Apple’s Genmoji feature can be removed individually from the Recently Used section. However, this comes with a caveat: They will permanently be removed from your keyboard, and you will have to generate them all over again if you want to reuse them. To remove a Genmoji:

Tip the folded sticker icon located to the left of the Recently Used icon. Press and hold the Genmoji you want to remove. Tap Delete, and it will disappear from your recently used list.



If you don’t want to use the above methods, you could always spam other Emojis to replace them. It’s crude, but it works. And be sure to check out our guide on how to sort keyboard issues if the constant spamming causes a breakdown.