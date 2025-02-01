How to Turn On Crossfade in Apple Music on Any Device

Crossfade is one of the most underrated features on Apple Music. It allows the audio to overlap and transition smoothly between songs instead of stopping abruptly. You can blend the ending of one track with the beginning of the next, essentially turning your iPhone into a DJ for a more immersive music experience. If you want to know how to enable Crossfade on your devices, this guide will show you the steps for it.

How to Turn on Crossfade on iPhone and iPad

Time needed: 1 minute There isn’t any way to adjust advanced audio parameters within the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad—you need to go through the Settings app. Here’s how: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Navigate to Apps and tap the option for Music. Scroll down and turn on the toggle next to Crossfade. Use the slider to adjust the duration of the transition.

How to Turn On Crossfade in Music App on Mac

The steps to turn on Crossfade in the Music app on Mac are a little different. Here’s how you can do it:

Locate and open the Music app on your Mac. Click Music in the menu bar and select Settings.



Navigate to the Playback tab from the top and select Crossfade Songs. Drag the slider to adjust the duration of the transition, and then click OK.





How to Turn On Crossfade in Apple Music for Android

The Android version of Apple Music isn’t left behind by any means. Surprisingly, it received support for Crossfade even before it was officially introduced on iOS. You may follow these three steps to turn it on:

Open the Apple Music app on your Android device. Tap the three-dot icon in the top-right and select Settings.



Tap Crossfade and choose Automatic or Manual as per your preference. If you select Manual, you can use a slider to adjust the duration of the effect.





How to Fade Between Songs in Apple Music on Windows

Apple introduced the Apple Music app on Windows as a replacement for iTunes back in 2023. It offers almost all the features offered by the Mac version, including Crossfade.