Why Would Instagram Like To Connect to Bluetooth [Solved]

Several users on Reddit received a prompt on their iPhones stating that Instagram would like to use Bluetooth. The message typically reads, “Instagram would like to connect to Bluetooth. This allows your phone to find and connect to the glasses using a Bluetooth connection”. If you’re wondering why you’re getting this, keep reading.

Why Is Instagram Asking for Bluetooth Access?

Most likely, Instagram is asking for Bluetooth access due to a nearby pair of smart glasses attempting to establish a connection. It may be a pair of Meta Ray Bans or something similar causing the issue. This is because many smart glasses are capable of streaming video content.



Apple Developer guidelines state that any app that may use the iPhone’s Bluetooth must ask a user for permission upon first launch.

What to Do About Instagram Asking for Bluetooth Access

If a service or device you’re not familiar with is asking for Bluetooth access, tap Don’t Allow. You can always change your mind later if you’re unsure. However, remember that giving a device permission means that you are allowing an outside device to interact with your iPhone, possibly in a way that you do not want. For your own safety, don’t allow devices to connect to your iPhone if you are unfamiliar with them.

How to Remove Bluetooth Permissions from Apps on iPhone

If you accidentally allowed a device to access your iPhone, you can remove the access quite easily.

Time needed: 1 minute To remove Bluetooth permissions from a device: From your iPhone, go to Settings. Scroll down and select Privacy & Security. Tap Bluetooth. Uncheck any apps from the list that you do not want having Bluetooth permissions.

It’s also important to remember that you can connect a Bluetooth device to your iPhone by navigating to Settings > Bluetooth and choosing the device from the My Devices or Other Devices category. Remember that security should come first for your iPhone, so try not to allow things to connect to your device if you find them strange or unfamiliar.

You may also want to know what to do if your Instagram feed is not refreshing.