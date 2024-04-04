How To Install iOS 17.5 & iPadOS 17.5 Developer Beta

Apple finally launched its first iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Developer Beta months before the WWDC conference. If you are just as excited as I am to try new features in these versions, check out the steps below to install them!

How To Download and Install iOS 17.5 Developer Beta

Before installing the beta version on your device, you must sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program. It is a mandatory process that will allow you to access all the beta updates in the future.

Note: Developer Beta is less stable and can contain bugs. Hence, creating a backup of your device or installing it on a secondary device to test the features is recommended.

Time needed: 5 minutes Follow the steps below to download the iOS 17.5 Developer Beta: Open Settings and tap on General. Go to Software Update and open it. You will see the Beta Updates option below the Automatic Updates section. Select iOS 17 Developer Beta then tap Back. Wait for a few seconds, then you will see the iOS 17.5 Beta ready to be downloaded.

Make sure you have enough space on your device to install the update.

How To Download and Install iPadOS 17.5 Developer Beta

Next up, here is how you can install iPadOS 17.5 Developer Beta:

Open Settings and go to General. Then, tap on Software Update.

Select Beta Updates and open it. Select iPadOS 17 Developer Beta and then tap Software Update to go back.

You can then download the beta software if available.



As mentioned above, make sure you are enrolled in the Beta Software Program to get access to these Beta updates.