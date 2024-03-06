How To Install iPadOS 17.4 on Your iPad

On March 5th, 2024, Apple dropped the new iPadOS 17.4. This update is for everyone, whether you’re working, creating, or just playing around on your iPad. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install the latest update, so you can dive into all the new features.

Which Devices Support iPadOS 17.4?

iPadOS 17.4 is compatible with iPads equipped with an A10 Bionic chip or its successors. Here’s a quick checklist to see if your iPad is eligible for the iPadOS 17.4 update:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and onwards)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and onwards)

iPad Air (3rd generation and onwards)

iPad (6th generation and onwards)

iPad mini (5th generation and onwards)

How To Download and Install iPadOS 17.4 on iPad

Prioritizing the protection of your data is essential before making any updates. Be it family pictures, work files, or other critical data, having a backup ensures its safety.

There are various backup options available to you:

Once your backup is secure, you're all set to install the new iPadOS 17.4. Here's how: Open Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Install Now or Download and Install under the iPadOS 17.4 update. Input your passcode then review and accept the terms to proceed. Your iPhone will begin downloading and initiating the installation.

For further reading, check out all the features coming with iPadOS 17.4.