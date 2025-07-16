iOS 26 Digital Passports: How to Use Apple’s New ID Feature

Apple’s Digital Passport feature in iOS 26 lets you securely store a digital version of your government-issued passport in the Wallet app on your iPhone. Once added, you can use it at supported TSA checkpoints, apps, and even travel terminals, all without pulling out your physical document. It’s encrypted, protected by Face ID or Touch ID, and easy to set up right from your device.

How Digital Passports Work in iOS 26

A digital passport is a secure, government-approved version of your real passport that lives in the Wallet app on your iPhone. Apple partnered with select U.S. government agencies to bring this feature to life, making it easier to prove your identity when traveling or using supported apps.

Here’s what makes it work:

Secure Storage: Your digital passport is encrypted and stored locally on your iPhone, not uploaded to the cloud.

Your digital passport is encrypted and stored locally on your iPhone, not uploaded to the cloud. Biometric Protection: Only you can access or use your passport using Face ID or Touch ID.

Only you can access or use your passport using Face ID or Touch ID. Where It Works: You can use it at TSA PreCheck lanes, compatible airline apps, and certain ID-check apps. Support is rolling out gradually, so availability may vary by airport and service.

This makes checking in for flights and proving your ID at travel points faster, contactless, and more private.

How to Add a Digital Passport to Apple Wallet

Adding a digital passport to your iPhone is a lot like adding a credit card or driver’s license to Wallet, but with a few extra security steps.

Go to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay on your iPhone. Tap “Add ID” or “Digital Passport”. You’ll see an option to add an ID. Select Digital Passport if available. The app will guide you through: Scanning your physical passport using the iPhone’s camera.

using the iPhone’s camera. Face or head movement verification to confirm your identity.

to confirm your identity. Uploading any required documents, such as your passport number or additional proof of identity. Wait for Approval. Your passport will be verified by the issuing agency (usually the U.S. State Department). This may take a few minutes to a few hours. Once approved, your digital passport appears in the Wallet app under “IDs.”

Image credit: Apple

Notes:

This feature is currently supported by U.S. passport agencies.

You must be 18 or older and use an iPhone with Face ID.

You may need the latest iOS security and Wallet updates enabled.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a digital passport the same as a physical one? Functionally, yes, for supported uses like TSA PreCheck. But it doesn’t fully replace your physical passport for all international travel, so always bring the original when flying abroad. Where can I use my digital passport? You can use it at:

– TSA PreCheck checkpoints in select airports

– Supported airline apps and terminals

– Approved ID-checking services Is Apple’s digital passport safe? Yes. Your digital passport is:

– Encrypted and stored on-device

– Never uploaded to Apple servers or iCloud

– Only accessible with your Face ID or Touch ID Can I add a passport if my state doesn’t support digital ID yet? Passport support is separate from state-issued IDs. If your passport-issuing agency supports digital ID, you can add it, even if your state doesn’t yet support driver’s license integration.

Summary

Digital Passports store your official passport in Apple Wallet. Protected by Face ID or Touch ID and local encryption. Setup requires scanning your physical passport and verifying your identity. Usage includes TSA lanes, apps, and more, but your physical passport is still needed for full travel.

Conclusion

Apple’s digital passport feature brings convenience and security to identity verification, especially while traveling. You no longer have to fumble through your bag or wallet. Just tap your iPhone and scan. And with your biometric security in place, your information stays private and safe.