iPad Air M3 (7th Gen): Complete Buyer’s Guide, Setup Tips, and What’s New

The iPad Air M3 is Apple’s latest mid-range tablet, delivering a noticeable boost in power, better accessory support, and new iPadOS 26 features, all without the premium price of the iPad Pro. Whether you’re upgrading from an older iPad or buying your very first tablet, the iPad Air 7th Gen is a strong all-rounder for everyday use, students, and even light creative work. It now supports Apple Pencil Pro, runs on the blazing-fast M3 chip, and comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch.

In short: the iPad Air M3 is a near-Pro experience for hundreds less.

What’s New in iPad Air M3

The iPad Air M3 brings a number of upgrades that blur the line between mid-tier and pro-tier iPads. Here’s a quick overview of the most notable improvements:

M3 Chip Performance Boost

The M3 chip inside the iPad Air 7th Gen is built on Apple’s 3nm architecture, offering significant gains in CPU and GPU performance compared to the M2 chip. This translates into:

Faster multitasking

Better performance in creative apps like Procreate, LumaFusion, and Affinity Photo

Longer battery efficiency when using power-hungry tasks

Apple Pencil Pro Support

This generation is the first iPad Air to support Apple Pencil Pro, which adds features like:

Barrel roll (rotate the pencil while drawing)

Haptic feedback

Squeeze gestures for tool switching

The iPad Air also continues to support the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, but only the new Pencil Pro unlocks the advanced input features.

Two Sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch

For the first time, the iPad Air is available in two sizes:

A portable 11-inch model

A new 13-inch version for those who want a larger screen without paying for an iPad Pro

Both versions use a Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating — but not the OLED panel found in the iPad Pro M4.

While the overall design is familiar, Apple now offers updated color options, including:

Blue

Purple

Starlight

Space Gray

It retains the all-screen look with Touch ID built into the top button.

Enhanced Accessory Support

The new iPad Air is compatible with:

Magic Keyboard (1st Gen) with floating cantilever design

with floating cantilever design USB-C hubs and external drives (USB 3.1 Gen 2 speeds)

(USB 3.1 Gen 2 speeds) Display output up to 6K when connected to an external monitor

iPadOS 26 Highlights

Out of the box, the iPad Air M3 runs iPadOS 26, which introduces:

More customizable Lock Screen widgets

Updated Stage Manager with multi-monitor refinements

AI-driven Smart Replies in Mail and Messages

Journal app with Pencil Pro sketch support

Faster multitasking gestures

iPad Air 7th Gen vs 6th Gen Comparison Table

Here’s a quick side-by-side comparison of the 2025 iPad Air M3 (7th Gen) and the previous 6th Gen M2 model to help you decide if the upgrade is worth it:

Feature iPad Air M2 (6th Gen) iPad Air M3 (7th Gen) Chip Apple M2 Apple M3 (3nm architecture) Display Sizes 11-inch only 11-inch & 13-inch Apple Pencil Support 2nd-gen Apple Pencil only 2nd-gen + Apple Pencil Pro Performance Great for most tasks Up to 25–30% faster CPU/GPU Battery Life 10 hours (typical) Similar, but more efficient chip iPadOS iPadOS 17 (upgradeable) iPadOS 26 preinstalled Colors Blue, Purple, Starlight, Gray Updated tones of same colors Accessory Support Magic Keyboard, USB-C Same + USB 3.1 Gen 2 speeds External Display Output Limited Up to 6K support (M3 limitation) Base Storage 64GB Starts at 128GB

How to Set Up Your iPad Air M3

Step 1: Power On and Connect to Wi-Fi

Press and hold the top button to turn on your iPad. Follow the on-screen steps:

Select your language and region Connect to Wi-Fi Choose whether to set up manually or transfer data from another iPad/iPhone

Step 2: Sign In or Create an Apple Account

Use your existing Apple Account, or create one if this is your first Apple device. This enables access to:

iCloud

App Store

Messages, FaceTime, Mail, and more

Tip: If restoring from an older device, select “Restore from iCloud Backup” or “Transfer Directly” via Quick Start.

Step 3: Enable iCloud and Find My

Turn on iCloud to back up:

Photos

Messages

Files and app data

Make sure Find My iPad is enabled under Settings > Apple ID > Find My, just in case your device is lost or stolen.

Step 4: Set Up Face ID or Touch ID

Depending on the model, set up Touch ID by resting your finger on the top button. You can skip for now, but it’s recommended for security and unlocking.

Step 5: Install Your Favorite Apps

Open the App Store and download essentials like:

Safari or alternative browsers (Arc, Firefox, Chrome)

Notes, Files, and iWork (Pages, Numbers, Keynote)

Microsoft Office, Notability, Procreate, LumaFusion

Education, drawing, and productivity apps

Step 6: Pair Accessories

Pair the Apple Pencil Pro by snapping it magnetically to the iPad’s edge. Setup is automatic. You can also connect:

Magic Keyboard

Bluetooth keyboards and trackpads

USB-C hubs, drives, and displays

Tips for iPad Air Users

Use Split View and Stage Manager for efficient multitasking

for efficient multitasking Try Freeform and the new Journal app for creative journaling and planning

and the new for creative journaling and planning Enable iCloud Drive + Optimize Storage to save space

to save space Use Scribble with Apple Pencil for quick handwritten-to-text input

with Apple Pencil for quick handwritten-to-text input Explore Lock Screen widgets and Quick Notes for faster access to tools

and for faster access to tools Connect to external monitors using a USB-C to HDMI or DisplayPort adapter

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the iPad Air M3 good for students? Yes! It’s ideal for note-taking, research, multitasking, and using Apple Pencil Pro for diagrams or handwriting. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with the iPad Air M3? Yes. The iPad Air M3 supports the original Magic Keyboard designed for the iPad Pro 11-inch and 13-inch models. Can I use iPad Air M3 with an external monitor? Yes, with a compatible USB-C adapter or cable, you can connect to 4K and even 6K external displays (depending on resolution and refresh rate).

Summary

The iPad Air M3 brings the powerful M3 chip, Apple Pencil Pro support, and a new 13-inch size to the Air lineup iPadOS 26 introduces multitasking improvements, Smart Replies, and Journal integration It supports Magic Keyboard, USB-C accessories, external displays, and more Great for students, creatives, and productivity-focused users Setup is quick: just sign in with your Apple ID, enable iCloud, and install your favorite apps

Conclusion

The iPad Air M3 (7th Gen) is a major leap forward for Apple’s mid-range tablet. With the power of the M3 chip, expanded display options, Pencil Pro support, and iPadOS 26, it delivers a near-Pro experience at a more affordable price. If you’re looking for a flexible, powerful, and portable iPad without jumping to the Pro price tier, this might just be the perfect pick.