iPhone 17 Preorders Begin Soon: Everything You Need to Know

It’s August 20, and the question on every Apple fan’s mind is the same: when can I actually preorder the iPhone 17? Apple hasn’t sent out its signature “Wonderlust”-style invites just yet, but based on past launches, carrier leaks, and reports from reliable sources, the calendar is already coming into focus.

If Apple sticks to its playbook, we’re looking at a September 9 keynote, preorders opening on September 12, and the first wave of deliveries landing in customers’ hands on September 19. It’s not official, but frankly, this is as close to a sure bet as you get in Apple land.

Why September Feels Inevitable

Apple has been a creature of habit for more than a decade. Every fall, the company hosts a Tuesday keynote, kicks off preorders that Friday, and ships new iPhones a week later. The iPhone 16 lineup followed this formula last year, and supply chain whispers suggest Apple isn’t about to break tradition.

Carriers are reportedly prepping for a launch window in the second week of September. Add to that Apple’s tendency to avoid overlapping with major holidays or other tech events, and the September 9–19 window suddenly feels less like speculation and more like expectation.

The Lineup to Watch

This year, Apple is reportedly shaking things up with four models:

iPhone 17 (the baseline everyone expects)

(the baseline everyone expects) iPhone 17 Air (a thinner, lighter replacement for the Plus that’s been the talk of the rumor mill)

(a thinner, lighter replacement for the Plus that’s been the talk of the rumor mill) iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The star of the show will almost certainly be the “Air,” a name Apple hasn’t used on iPhone before. If it’s as thin as leaks suggest, it could change the way people think about large-screen phones. The Pros, meanwhile, are expected to continue Apple’s march toward more powerful chipsets and better cameras, though don’t expect Apple to reveal too much until it’s standing on stage in Cupertino.

Preorder Morning

If you’ve ever tried to snag an iPhone at launch, you know it’s part excitement, part chaos. Apple usually flips the switch at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET, which means early alarms on the West Coast and coffee-fueled refreshes everywhere else.

The Apple Store app is historically the smoothest way to get in, and Apple has been offering a “Get Ready” option in recent years that lets you pre-approve payments and trade-ins before preorders go live. That two-minute prep could be the difference between getting your iPhone 17 Air in September or waiting until October.

And yes, the moment preorders open, delivery windows start slipping. Last year, some Pro Max models sold out of launch-day delivery slots in under 20 minutes. If you care about being first, you’ll want to move fast.

Pricing and Promotions

Apple hasn’t hinted at pricing yet, but analysts expect it to be similar to last year’s lineup, with the possibility of a small bump for the Pro models. The “Air” could slot somewhere between the base and Pro, both in size and price.

U.S. carriers, meanwhile, are almost guaranteed to roll out aggressive preorder promos, trade-in credits, installment deals, and “free with trade-in” offers. If you’re not buying unlocked from Apple, it might be worth comparing those deals as soon as they go live.