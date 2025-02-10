iPhone Earpiece Not Working on iOS 18/18.3? Here’s How to Fix It

While it may go unnoticed, the earpiece is a vital component of any smartphone. After all, you wouldn’t want to talk to someone over the speaker when you’re in public. Unfortunately, many users have reported that their iPhone earpiece stopped working after installing iOS 18.3. If increasing the volume doesn’t work, try the following fixes.

7 Ways to Fix an iPhone Earpiece That’s Not Working on iOS 18/18.3

It may seem like your iPhone’s earpiece is malfunctioning if you’ve mistakenly turned down the volume during calls. If you’ve already tried turning up the volume but still can’t hear anything, continue reading.

1. Clean the Earpiece to Unblock It

First, check if your iPhone’s earpiece is blocked. Dust buildup near the top of your iPhone can often block the earpiece, preventing sound during calls.

If you believe this might be the reason behind the issue, clean the earpiece with a soft-bristled brush to unblock it. Then, you can use a Q-tip dipped in diluted isopropyl alcohol to get rid of any excess debris.

2. Try Force Rebooting Your iPhone

Time needed: 2 minutes Many times, problems can stem from software glitches that prevent certain hardware components from working correctly. In most cases, you can easily resolve such glitches by force rebooting your iPhone. Press and release the volume up button. Press and release the volume down button. Then, press and hold the power/side button. Release the button after the screen lights up.

3. Check the Audio Routing Settings on Your iPhone

Call Audio Routing on iPhones determines whether the sound plays through the earpiece, speaker, or another connected device. If the earpiece isn’t working on your iPhone, it’s possible that the Audio Routing Settings are misconfigured. Here’s how to ensure this isn’t the case:

Locate and open the Settings app on your iPhone. Now, scroll down and navigate to Accessibility > Touch.



Tap the option for Call Audio Routing and select Automatic.





4. Turn Off Phone Noise Cancellation

Phone Noise Cancellation on iPhone 12 and earlier iPhone models can help you hear better during phone calls in noisy environments. While useful, this feature can sometimes cause the earpiece to malfunction or sound muffled. Therefore, you must turn off Phone Noise Cancellation as explained in these steps.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to Accessibility.



Now, tap on Audio & Visual and turn off Phone Noise Cancellation.





5. Remove the Case and the Screen Protector

If your iPhone’s earpiece isn’t functioning properly, removing the case and screen protector can be an effective solution. Cases or improperly applied screen protectors can block the earpiece. Removing them ensures nothing is obstructing it.

It’s also possible there’s some dust or debris trapped between your case or screen protector and your iPhone that could be blocking the earpiece. So after you remove them, it’s recommended that you give your iPhone a good clean, especially around the top, using a damp microfiber cloth or an alcohol wipe.

Your iPhone’s earpiece might not be working due to software issues arising from glitches or bugs in iOS 18/18.3. Updating your iPhone ensures you have the latest bug fixes.

Locate and open the Settings app. Then, navigate to General.



Tap Software Update and wait for the iPhone to check for updates. If a new iOS update is available, hit Update Now (or Install Now).





7. Reset All Settings on Your iPhone

If you’re still unable to get the earpiece functioning again, you’ve probably misconfigured something on your iPhone. In such cases, reset all settings on your iPhone. This will revert all custom settings to their factory defaults and clear out any misconfigurations without deleting your data.

Locate and open the Settings app on your iPhone. Then, go to General. Then, scroll down to the bottom and hit Transfer or Reset iPhone.



From the resulting page, tap Reset and select Reset All Settings.



Now, enter your lock screen password and hit Reset All Settings.





If you’ve tried everything but the earpiece still doesn’t work, you can factory reset your iPhone as a last-ditch attempt to resolve the issue. If a factory reset doesn’t help, the earpiece may be damaged. Contact Apple Support to schedule a visit to a nearby Apple Store, where professionals can inspect your iPhone and replace the earpiece if necessary.