How To Get Live Wallpapers on Mac

I wanted to make my Mac more visually interesting as I grew tired of its monotonous appearance. To achieve this, I decided to use live wallpaper. If you’re also seeking to give your Mac desktop a unique appearance, live wallpapers, or video wallpapers, could be the perfect solution. Live wallpapers are animated backgrounds that continually change, introducing a dynamic motion element to your desktop. Video wallpapers, on the other hand, are videos that play as your desktop background. Unlike non-moving images, live wallpapers and videos offer a constantly shifting backdrop that adds an extra layer of personalization to your workspace.

In this step-by-step guide, I’ll show you how to set live wallpaper on your Mac device in just a few minutes.

Setting up Live Wallpaper on Mac

Time needed: 5 minutes. By following these steps below, you will be able to enjoy Live Wallpaper on your Mac computer. Install your live wallpaper app. Depending on where you download the live wallpaper app, the installation process may vary. If you download and install 4K Dynamic Wallpaper from the Mac App Store, simply click Open. If you downloaded it from a website, read the installation instructions carefully and drag and drop the wallpaper file into the designated folder on your Mac.

Set the live wallpaper. To set the live wallpaper, select Video. You will find several live wallpapers displayed on the screen, choose your choice and download it. Then, choose Set as Desktop. Adjust any additional settings, such as the wallpaper’s positioning, and then close the window. Congratulations, your Mac now has a live wallpaper!

Go to the desktop page to check if the video wallpaper is set correctly. It’s worth noting that most wallpaper apps on the Mac App Store only allow you to choose from already saved videos or gifs. However, the 4K Dynamic Wallpaper app allows you to use a personalized video or one you downloaded online as wallpaper.



Setting Up Video Wallpapers on Mac (Method 1)

Find a live wallpaper app. To set up a video wallpaper on your Mac using a personalized video, you can use the 4K Dynamic Wallpaper app. Download, install and open 4K Dynamic Wallpaper from the Mac App Store. Import local video: Click on Import Local Video > choose a video saved in a folder on your desktop.

Set the video as wallpaper:

Go to the desktop page to check if the video wallpaper is set correctly.

That’s it! You’ve successfully set up a video wallpaper on your Mac using the “4K Dynamic Wallpaper” app.

Setting up Video Wallpapers for Mac (Method 2)

Adding a dynamic touch to your Mac’s desktop with a video wallpaper is easy with these steps:

Choose a compatible video: Select a video in MP4 or MOV format to use as your wallpaper. Download and install a third-party app: Since MacOS doesn’t natively support video wallpapers, you’ll need a third-party app to play videos in the background of your desktop. Apps like VLC, Wallpaper Engine, or IINA can be downloaded from the Mac App Store, or you can find more options with a simple Google search. Set up the video: After installing the app, open it and play the video you want as your wallpaper. Right-click the video window and select Video > Set as Wallpaper or a similar option, depending on the app. Adjust settings: You can adjust the video’s position, playback speed, and other settings within the chosen third-party app. To set a video as your wallpaper, select an MP4 or MOV video and choose one of the recommended apps from earlier. Then, select Video > Set as Wallpaper or a similar option within the app. Customize the wallpaper’s settings to your liking, and you’re all set to enjoy your new dynamic desktop.

FAQ About Live Wallpaper on Mac

These are answers to some questions that may be on your mind right now.

Do live wallpapers work on all versions of macOS? Not all versions of macOS support live wallpapers. Live wallpapers are available on macOS Mojave or later. Can I create my live wallpaper? Yes, you can create your live wallpaper using third-party software such as Live Desktop or Wallpaper Engine. Can I use a GIF as a live wallpaper on Mac? To set a GIF as your wallpaper on your Mac, install and open the GIFPaper Preferences Panel. Then, select a GIF from your computer or paste a URL to an online GIF. Adjust the size and position of the GIF using the app’s settings, and configure playback speed and loop options as desired. The GIF will automatically load as your new wallpaper.

Can I use a live wallpaper as a Screensaver? Yes, to use a live wallpaper as a screensaver on your Mac, go to System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver > Screen Saver and choose the live wallpaper. How do I adjust the settings for my live wallpaper? The live wallpaper settings will vary based on the app in use. Certain apps provide options to modify the video’s positioning, playback speed, and additional preferences.

Concerns About Live Wallpapers on Mac

Are there any security concerns with using live wallpapers? Live wallpapers usually do not raise security concerns. Nevertheless, like any other software obtained from the internet, it’s wise to exercise caution and solely obtain them from credible sources.MacMac How do I disable or remove a live wallpaper from my Mac? To disable or eliminate a live wallpaper on your Mac, navigate to System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver > Desktop. Then, select an alternative wallpaper or click “Solid Colors” to opt for a static background. Do live wallpapers use more battery power than static wallpapers? Live wallpapers usually do not raise security concerns. Nevertheless, like any other software obtained from the internet, it’s wise to exercise caution and solely obtain them from credible sources. The difference in battery consumption caused by live wallpapers is typically negligible and should not have a significant impact on your battery life. Will using live wallpapers slow down my Mac? Using live wallpapers may cause a slight slowdown on older or less powerful Macs, but modern Macs can handle them without any issues Are live wallpapers available for free or do I have to pay for them? Live wallpapers are available for both free and paid downloads. The cost will depend on the app or website you use to download them.

Conclusion

Static wallpapers are likely what you have been accustomed to for most of your life. However, setting up a live wallpaper or video wallpaper can be a great way to break away from the ordinary. Follow the steps mentioned in this guide to unlock new possibilities for your Mac desktop page.

If you’re looking for even more help getting the most from your Mac, this is the place. You can find information on unlocking your MacBook without a password or Apple ID, as well as fixing a frozen MacBook Pro. We also have an article about changing home screen wallpapers on Apple devices.