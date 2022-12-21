This guide will show you what to do if your MacBook isn’t recognizing a USB hub. While your MacBook likely comes with USB ports, maybe you need your hub for more connections, or maybe you use your USB hub because your device only features USB-C ports, and you need Class-A ports.

Whatever the case, here’s how to fix the problem of your MacBook not recognizing your USB hub.

How to Fix a MacBook Not Recognizing USB Hub

When it comes to your USB hub, it may likely to be a hardware issue rather than a software issue. Before really diving into the nitty-gritty, here’s a few things you should try to get your USB hub working properly.

Time needed: 2 hours. How to check your USB hub for your MacBook. Shut down your Mac and restart it. Go to the Apple menu  and select Shut Down. After your device shuts down, remove the power cord from your outlet and device. Wait about a minute, plug everything back in, and use the power button to turn your Mac back on.

Try your USB hub with another computer. If you are able, try the hub with the same make and model as your device. If it works, the problem may be with your Mac. Check power, cable, and port connections. Make sure that the USB device is properly powered and that all connections are secure. You may also want to check to see if your USB hub needs its own power supply. If you have a device with more than one USB port, try other ports as well. Make sure that you have the proper software. Your USB port may need additional software support. Check the manufacturer’s webpage for any software updates. If you have multiple devices connected to your MacBook, disconnect them. Ensure that your USB hub has a direct connection to your Mac. The problem may be with one of your other devices that are connected. Make sure that your device appears within System Information. Press and hold the Option key (⌥), and go to the Apple Menu > System information. Check that your USB device is listed in the Hardware list on the left. If it appears and still does not work, you may need to refer to your owner’s manual for more troubleshooting information.



Of course, you should also make sure that your MacBook is up to date. Keeping your MacBook up to date is a great way of ensuring that everything you need works as it should. Keeping your MacBook updated also protects your system from security threats.

To ensure your MacBook is up to date, follow these steps:

Go to the Apple menu  and select System Settings. Go to General. Go to Software Update.

Your machine will inform you whether or not you need an update.



If you need any firmware updates for your Mac, doing a software update will also bring any firmware updates from Apple’s end. However, your USB hub may need an update from the manufacturer, so be sure to check their website as well.

If the problem continues to persist, you may need to get in touch with the manufacturer of your USB hub.

While MacBooks may offer plenty of connective options, users may need more options anyway. Following this guide will likely help users ensure that their USB hub is working properly with their MacBook.

