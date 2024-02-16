Alarm Not Working in iOS 17? Here’s How To Fix It

Is your alarm not working after updating to iOS 17? You’re certainly not alone. Neglecting this alarm bug could result in costly setbacks. Here’s how to fix it once and for all.

Why Aren’t My Alarms Going Off With iOS 17?

Your iPhone alarm might not be ringing for a few reasons, but a common one is that ‘StandBy Mode’ is turned on. Many users have found that disabling ‘StandBy Mode’ in iOS 17 solves the issue.

How Can I Fix Alarm Not Working in iOS 17?

1. Disable StandBy Mode

Time needed: 1 minute To get your iPhone out of StandBy Mode, do the following: Go to the Settings app. Select StandBy. Toggle off StandBy Mode.

2. Uninstall All Third-Party Alarm Apps

If you have installed third-party alarm clocks on your device, it’s worth considering uninstalling these apps. There’s a slim possibility that taking this step could resolve your issue.

Some of these apps may request unusual permissions and could potentially disrupt the Clock app’s alarm functionality, rendering both apps ineffective. Thus, it’s advisable to go ahead and uninstall these third-party apps.

3. Reset iPhone Settings

Resetting all settings on your iPhone can be a helpful step when you’ve exhausted other troubleshooting methods and your alarm is still not functioning correctly. This process essentially reverts various system settings to their default configurations, which can resolve underlying issues that may be affecting the alarm functionality. Here’s how to go about it:

Open the Settings app.

Scroll down and select General.

Select Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Select Reset All Settings.

Enter your Passcode and follow the onscreen instructions.

Remember, this process won’t delete your personal data, but it may require you to spend some time customizing your preferences again. You may want to check out this article on what to do if your alarm goes off at random times.

If your alarm continues to malfunction even after you’ve attempted all of the methods discussed in this guide, it’s time for you to reach out to Apple Support. It’s possible that your iPhone has a hardware issue that requires professional assistance. You can get in touch with Apple Support through their website or by visiting an Apple Store near you.