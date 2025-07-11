Mail Delivery Subsystem Emails Explained: What They Are and How to Stop Them (2025 Guide)

If you’ve ever received a “Mail Delivery Subsystem” or “MAILER-DAEMON” email out of the blue, they usually mean an email couldn’t be delivered. In most cases, it’s a bounce-back due to an invalid address or full inbox. But sometimes, it’s a red flag for spam or spoofing activity. Here’s how to interpret, stop, or prevent these messages, whether you use Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo.

What Is a Mail Delivery Subsystem Email?

These automated messages, often labeled “Delivery Status Notification (Failure)” or “Address Not Found,” are generated when an email can’t be delivered. You might see them from:

They can occur for the following reasons:

Invalid email address (typo or deactivated account)

(typo or deactivated account) Recipient’s inbox is full

You’ve been blocked by the recipient

Your account was spoofed and used to send spam

and used to send spam Email flagged as spam or too large to deliver

If you didn’t send the email in the first place, your address may have been used to spoof a message without your knowledge.

How to Fix or Stop Mail Delivery Subsystem Emails

Step 1: Identify the Source

Open the bounce message and check:

The “To” address in the original message

in the original message The error code (e.g. 550 5.1.1 – Recipient address not found)

(e.g. 550 5.1.1 – Recipient address not found) The message headers to see if it actually came from your account

If it’s a spoof, you’ll see bouncebacks from unknown recipients, but no record in your Sent folder.

Step 2: Check Your Sent Folder

If the message is in your Sent folder: It was sent from your account. Change your password immediately.

It was sent from your account. Change your password immediately. If it’s not in Sent: It’s likely spoofed. You can ignore it unless you get many of them (see Step 4).

Step 3: Delete or Resend the Email

If you recognize the recipient:

Double-check their address for typos

Ask them to check their inbox space or spam filter

Wait a while and try resending the email

Step 4: Protect Your Email from Spoofing

If you’re getting dozens of bouncebacks, your email may be targeted in a spoofing campaign. Do this:

Change your password and enable two-factor authentication

and enable Check for unauthorized logins (Gmail: myaccount.google.com; Apple ID: appleid.apple.com)

(Gmail: myaccount.google.com; Apple ID: appleid.apple.com) Contact your email provider to strengthen SPF, DKIM, and DMARC settings if using a custom domain

Tips for Preventing Future Bouncebacks

Always double-check email addresses before sending

Don’t send large attachments over 20MB, use cloud links instead

Never reuse compromised passwords

Avoid signing up for shady mailing lists with your main address

Use a dedicated Hide My Email alias or a burner email for untrusted sites (Apple/iCloud users can generate these from iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia)

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I stop Mail Delivery Subsystem messages? Stop sending to invalid addresses, secure your email account, and ignore spoofed bouncebacks if you didn’t send the original message. Is this spam or a scam? It can be. If you didn’t send the message, and the email looks suspicious or contains attachments, delete it. Don’t click any links.







Summary

Mail Delivery Subsystem emails are bouncebacks for undelivered messages. If you didn’t send the message, it was likely spoofed. Check for typos or security issues in your account. Don’t interact with messages from unfamiliar domains or with attachments. Use email aliases or “Hide My Email” to protect your real address.

Conclusion

Getting a Mail Delivery Subsystem message doesn’t always mean something is wrong, but it can be a warning sign. If bouncebacks become frequent or suspicious, act quickly: secure your account, report the issue, and learn how to protect your real email with tools like Hide My Email or Gmail aliases.