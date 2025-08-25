How to Manage Your iCloud Storage & Free Up Space

iCloud is Apple’s built-in cloud storage service, giving you 5 GB free and options to upgrade to larger plans. It keeps your photos, files, app data, and device backups safe and synced across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. But because space fills up quickly, it’s important to know how to manage iCloud storage and decide which apps should actually be backed up.

Before You Start

Make sure your devices are signed in with the same Apple ID .

. Update to the latest iOS, iPadOS, or macOS to access all storage features.

Have a stable Wi-Fi connection if you’re adjusting backups.

Understand that deleting from iCloud deletes everywhere, always double-check before removing files.

How to Check iCloud Storage

On iPhone or iPad:

Open Settings. Tap your name › iCloud. You’ll see a storage bar showing used vs available space.

Image credit: Apple Discussions

On Mac:

Go to System Settings › Apple ID(Apple Account) › iCloud. Check the storage breakdown by category (Photos, Backups, Documents, etc.).

This helps you see what’s taking the most space before you start managing it.

How to Manage iCloud Storage on iPhone or iPad

Go to Settings › [your name] › iCloud › Manage Account Storage. Review the list of categories like Photos, Backups, Messages, Mail, and individual app data. Tap each to manage or delete. For example: Photos: Turn off iCloud Photos if you don’t want automatic uploads.

Turn off iCloud Photos if you don’t want automatic uploads. Backups: Select your device backup and toggle off apps you don’t need saved.

Select your device backup and toggle off apps you don’t need saved. Messages: Clear old conversations or large attachments.

How to Manage iCloud Storage on Mac

Open System Settings › Apple ID › iCloud › Manage. Review categories: Photos, Drive, Backups, Mail, Notes, etc. Remove old device backups or clear unnecessary files in iCloud Drive.

On both iPhone and Mac, you can also upgrade your plan if you prefer more space instead of deleting.

Choosing Which Apps to Back Up

By default, iCloud tries to back up almost everything. But not every app needs cloud backup.

Worth Backing Up: Photos, Messages, Notes, Contacts, Safari data, Health data, and critical app data you’d lose otherwise.

Photos, Messages, Notes, Contacts, Safari data, Health data, and critical app data you’d lose otherwise. Not Always Worth It: Large apps you can easily redownload (like games), music streaming apps, or video apps that store content locally.

For further reading, check out the seven best backup software for macOS.

Tips to Save iCloud Space

Turn off backup for apps you can reinstall anytime.

Regularly clean old device backups — you only need the most recent.

Optimize iPhone storage in Photos › Settings to keep full-res in iCloud and smaller versions locally.

to keep full-res in iCloud and smaller versions locally. Clear large attachments in Messages or Mail.

Consider upgrading to iCloud+ if 5 GB isn’t enough — plans go up to 12 TB.

FAQs

How do I stop an app from backing up to iCloud?

Go to Settings › iCloud › Manage Account Storage › Backups › [Device], then toggle off the app. Will turning off iCloud Photos delete my photos?

No, they stay on your device, but they’ll no longer sync across devices unless you re-enable it. What happens if I delete an iCloud backup?

You’ll lose that backup permanently. Make sure you have a new one before deleting the old. Do I need to back up apps like Spotify or Netflix?

No. These can be re-downloaded, and your account stores your content. Can I share iCloud storage with family?

Yes. iCloud+ storage can be shared with up to five family members.

Summary

Check your iCloud storage usage under Settings. Manage backups and data by category: Photos, Backups, Messages, and more. Back up essentials like Photos, Contacts, and Notes. Skip large apps or streaming services that don’t need backup. Free space by deleting old backups or upgrading your plan.

Conclusion

Managing iCloud storage is about balancing space with convenience. Back up what you can’t afford to lose, like photos, contacts, and health data, and skip apps that are easy to reinstall. With smart management, you can stretch Apple’s free 5 GB further, or make the most of iCloud+ if you choose to upgrade. Knowing which apps to back up keeps your important data safe while saving space for what really matters.