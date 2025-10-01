Turn On Live Translations iOS 26

The new iOS 26 Live Translation feature is a very interesting iOS update that refines and improves our communication on our devices. Powered by the new Apple Intelligence, live translation lets you instantly translate real-time messages on FaceTime, SMS, and calls, and it seamlessly integrates into your daily communications.

What is Live Translation and How Does It Work?

The iOS 26 Live Translation is a system feature that provides real-time language translation for Messages, Phone, and FaceTime. It’s great for those who like to stay in touch with friends and family who speak different languages.

Live translation functions via Apple Intelligence’s on-device processing that’s built directly into the iPhone’s system, unlike most third-party apps. Additionally, the integration secures your conversation and keeps it private.

Before you can use it, you’ll need three things:

An iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence (like the iPhone 15 Pro or newer).

The free Translate app from the App Store.

Downloaded language packs are ready and set up.

Once configured, your iPhone can translate conversations automatically, making communication feel more natural than ever.

Using Live Translation in Messages

The Live Translation for Messages feature lets you see translated conversations in real time, and it automatically translates incoming texts into your language as well as your replies into theirs.

Here’s how to set it up for messages:

Open the Messages App: First things first, go to the Messages App. Access Conversation Settings: Tap on your contact’s name or number at the top of the screen. Enable Automatic Translation: Turn on the Automatically Translate option. Select Your Language: You will be prompted to choose a Translate From language (the contact’s language) and a Translate To language (your chosen language). Once again, make sure you have both language packs downloaded in the Translate app, like we mentioned previously. Have a Chat: Finally, go back to the message thread, and you’ll see new messages that will now appear in your language. You’ll see a small note saying they’ve been translated. You can also tap to see the original text.

Using Live Translation During Phone Calls

Live Translations works for phone calls, too.

Basically, the iPhone acts as a personal interpreter for both sides, which allows you to have a live conversation with someone in another language.

Here’s how to set it up during a call:

Start or Receive a Call: Simply call someone or accept a call. You can also use the speakerphone if you want on-screen text accessibility. Access More Settings: During the call, tap the More button on the call screen. Select Live Translation: Once the menu appears, select Live Translation.

After a brief pause, your iPhone will translate your conversation to the other person, and when they reply, you will hear their words and also see the translated text on your screen.

This only works if they have Live Translations on.

Additionally, as some people might suspect, there’s no need for you to slow down while talking or to pronounce clearly. Speak in your language as you normally would, and the Live Translations won’t miss a word. Try it yourselves.

Using Live Translation During FaceTime Calls

Finally, let’s not forget FaceTime. While it doesn’t provide audible translation, it can show real-time captions for both parties, making video calls across languages much more accessible.

Here’s how it works:

Start a FaceTime Video Call: Start a one-on-one video call with someone. Speak: Make sure you’re in a quiet environment so that the microphone can register your voice clearly. Watch for Captions: As you speak, the translated captions will automatically appear on the screen.

Live Translation Isn’t Working? Try These Fixes

Check Apple Intelligence: Go to Settings and check to see if your Apple Intelligence is enabled. If you don’t see the option, your device model or region may not be supported yet.

Go to Settings and check to see if your Apple Intelligence is enabled. If you don’t see the option, your device model or region may not be supported yet. Download the Language Packs: One of the most common issues most people deal with is the missing language packs. Open the Translate app, go to the Conversations tab, and make sure both your language and the language you want to translate are downloaded for offline use.

One of the most common issues most people deal with is the missing language packs. Open the Translate app, go to the tab, and make sure both your language and the language you want to translate are downloaded for offline use. Reinstallation: Sometimes, reinstalling the Live Translations app as well as the Apple Translate app can resolve issues. They are both systemically connected, and Live Translation depends on Apple’s Translate app.

Sometimes, reinstalling the Live Translations app as well as the Apple Translate app can resolve issues. They are both systemically connected, and Live Translation depends on Apple’s Translate app. Update Your iPhone: Make sure you’re running the latest version of iOS 26.

What devices support Live Translation? Live Translation requires an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence, such as the iPhone 15 Pro or newer. Do I need an internet connection to use Live Translation? No, once you’ve downloaded the necessary language packs in the Translate app, Live Translation works offline using on-device processing. Can I use Live Translation in group chats or only one-on-one conversations? Currently, Live Translation works best in one-on-one conversations. Group chat support may be limited or unavailable depending on language settings and device compatibility. Is Live Translation available in all languages? Not yet. Apple supports a growing list of languages, but availability depends on which language packs are offered in the Translate app. Check the app to see which ones are downloadable. Will the other person see the translated message too? No. The translation appears only on your device. The other person sees your original message in your chosen language unless they also have Live Translation enabled.

Key Takeaways

The iOS 26 Live Translation feature is arguably one of the most practical features ever rolled out by Apple. By integrating translation directly into Messages, Phone, and FaceTime, most people won’t have to worry about language barriers.

Live Translation is definitely a game-changer for people on the go, for international colleagues on a business meeting, or just reconnecting with friends abroad. Its iPhone live translation feature practically makes it a very handy interpreter. We hope that the simple steps clarify any questions you might have had for Live Translations iOS 26.