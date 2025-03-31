The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a very capable camera system with performance comparable to that of high-end cinema cameras. While that’s great, Apple no longer offers an option to change the aspect ratio for videos. This can be pretty limiting if you prefer the 4:3 look over the more conventional 16:9 widescreen look. Luckily, there are still ways to record 4:3 videos on iPhone 16 Pro, and this guide will show you how.

How to Record 4:3 Videos on iPhone 16 Pro

1. Record 4:3 videos Using QuickTake

Time needed: 2 minutes While iPhone doesn’t offer any option to change aspect ratios in video mode, there’s a workaround to circumnavigate this restriction. You can easily record 4:3 or even 1:1 videos using QuickTake. However, you must remember that videos taken using QuickTake won’t support HDR and will be locked at 30fps. Locate and open the Camera app on your iPhone. Tap the arrow located near the Notch or Dynamic Island. Select the fifth option from the left and tap the option for 4:3. Then, press and hold the camera shutter to start recording a video. Swipe right if you want to continue recording even after you lift your finger.

2. Record 4:3 Videos Using Clips or Filmic Pro

If you want to record 4:3 videos on iPhones but don’t mind giving up advanced camera features, Apple’s free Clips app can be a great solution. However, if you need something powerful, you’d be better off with a third-party camera app like Filmic Pro. The app’s only drawback is that it locks the option to change the aspect ratio behind a paywall with seven days of free trial and an annual subscription starting at $39.99.