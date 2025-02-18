Red Dot at the Top of Your iPhone: What It Is & How to Fix It

Seeing an ominous red dot at the top of your iPhone screen can be scary. Mainly, it just indicates that you are screen recording, a pretty handy feature iPhones have had for years. On devices with a Dynamic Island (iPhone 14 Pro and later), the red dot expands into the island, making it more noticeable. For older models, you’ll see it in the status bar. But! There could be other sketchier reasons for it to show up, too. Here’s everything you need to know about the red dot.

What To Do if There’s a Red Dot at the Top of Your iPhone

1. Check if the Screen Recording is On

When screen recording is active, your iPhone displays this indicator to show that recording is in progress. By disabling it, you not only get rid of the red dot but also prevent unnecessary recordings that could take up storage space.

Time needed: 1 minute Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to bring down the Control Center. Tap the red record button to stop recording.

2. Disable Voice Control

When Voice Control is on, your iPhone actively listens for commands, which can sometimes trigger the red dot, indicating microphone activity. To disable Voice Control:

Go to Settings > Accessibility.

Tap Voice Control, and disable the Voice Control toggle.



3. Disable Microphone Access for Apps

Sometimes, an app continues to use your microphone, even when you’re not recording or making a call. You can see which apps have access and toggle off any unnecessary ones by going to your Privacy settings. This helps remove the red dot and improves privacy by preventing apps from listening in when they shouldn’t.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security.

Tap Microphone and toggle off access for apps one by one to see if the red dot disappears.



When apps are outdated, they may have bugs or compatibility issues that cause persistent notification indicators, even when there are no new alerts.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the profile icon at the top right corner of the screen. Scroll to the Upcoming Automatic Updates section and tap Update All.



5. Uninstall Suspicious Apps

Some apps, especially those downloaded from unverified sources, may run in the background and trigger the red or orange indicator, signaling that they’re accessing your device’s hardware without permission.

Touch and hold the app icon on the Home Screen to uninstall it. From the Quick Actions menu, select Remove App.

Tap Delete App to confirm.

If you’ve attempted the suggested solutions to fix the red dot’s appearance without success, it’s best to contact Apple Support for professional help. Your device may require hardware repairs.