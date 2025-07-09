How to Reset iPhone XR or iPhone XS | Full Guide in 2025

Resetting your iPhone XR or iPhone XS is simple and can be done in just a few minutes. Whether you’re troubleshooting, preparing to sell your phone, or just starting fresh, Apple gives you a few ways to reset your device, either through the Settings app or with a computer. You can choose between a soft reset, a force restart, or a full factory reset depending on your needs.

How to Reset iPhone XR or iPhone XS

There are three main reset methods you can use. Choose the one that fits your situation best.

Method 1: Force Restart (Soft Reset)

Use this if your iPhone is frozen, unresponsive, or lagging.

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button. Quickly press and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button (right side). When you see the Apple logo, release the button.

Image credit: Apple

NOTE This is a safe way to reboot your phone without erasing anything. It helps resolve minor software glitches.

Method 2: Reset All Settings or Content from the Phone

Use this if you’re troubleshooting or preparing the phone for a fresh start.

Open the Settings app. Tap General. Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset, then choose: Reset All Settings : Keeps your data but resets settings like Wi-Fi, keyboard, and layout.

: Keeps your data but resets settings like Wi-Fi, keyboard, and layout. Erase All Content and Settings: Completely wipes the phone (factory reset).

Enter your passcode when prompted. Enter your Apple ID password to turn off Activation Lock (if erasing). Wait for the reset to complete. Your iPhone will restart automatically afterward.

Method 3: Factory Reset Using a Mac or PC

Use this if your iPhone isn’t working properly, or if you can’t access the Settings app.

Connect your iPhone to a Mac (macOS Catalina or later) or PC using a Lightning cable. On a Mac, open Finder. On a Windows PC or older macOS, open iTunes. Select your iPhone from the sidebar (in Finder) or the toolbar (in iTunes). Click Restore iPhone. Confirm your choice and wait while your iPhone erases and installs the latest version of iOS.

NOTE This method requires an internet connection to download iOS and will erase all content and settings.

Which Method Should You Use?

Use a force restart for quick fixes or frozen screens

for quick fixes or frozen screens Use Reset All Settings for troubleshooting without deleting data

for troubleshooting without deleting data Use Erase All Content and Settings or Restore via computer when selling, giving away, or starting fresh

Tips for Resetting Your iPhone

Back up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer before performing a full reset.

to iCloud or your computer before performing a full reset. Sign out of iCloud before giving away or selling your phone to disable Activation Lock .

before giving away or selling your phone to disable . Use Reset All Settings to troubleshoot issues like Wi-Fi or app glitches without losing your data.

to troubleshoot issues like Wi-Fi or app glitches without losing your data. After a factory reset, you’ll need your Apple ID and password to set the device back up.

to set the device back up. Keep your iPhone plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi during the reset process for best results.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the difference between a force restart and a factory reset? A force restart simply reboots the iPhone without deleting anything. A factory reset erases all data and settings. Will I lose my data if I reset my iPhone? Only if you choose Erase All Content and Settings or use a computer to restore. Always back up first. How do I know if I should reset or just restart? Try a force restart first if your phone is frozen or acting up. Do a full reset if you’re preparing to sell it or want to start fresh. Can I reset my iPhone without a computer? Yes, you can reset everything directly from the Settings app, no computer required.

Summary

Use force restart for quick reboots when your iPhone is frozen. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone for reset options. Use a Mac or PC for a complete factory reset if needed. Always back up your data before erasing. Sign out of iCloud to turn off Activation Lock before selling or giving away your iPhone.

Conclusion

Resetting your iPhone XR or iPhone XS can help fix common issues, improve performance, or get your phone ready for a new owner. Whether you choose a force restart, a reset from the Settings app, or a full restore with your computer, Apple makes the process simple and secure. Just remember to back up your data and sign out of iCloud to ensure a smooth reset every time.