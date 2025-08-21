How to Restore Your iPhone from an iTunes Backup: Full Guide

Restoring an iPhone from an iTunes backup is the fastest way to bring back your apps, photos, and settings after a reset or when switching devices. Here’s exactly how to do it.
Table of contents
- Before You Start
- Steps to Restore iPhone from an iTunes Backup
- Comparison: Finder vs. iTunes for iPhone Restore
- Tips
- FAQs
- Summary
- Conclusion
Before You Start
Make sure you’re ready to restore:
- Have a Mac with macOS Mojave or earlier (with iTunes installed) OR a Windows PC with iTunes.
- Use an Apple-certified Lightning or USB-C cable for a reliable connection.
- Update iTunes to the latest version.
- Disable Find My iPhone if you’re restoring after an erase (Settings > [your name] > Find My > Find My iPhone).
Steps to Restore iPhone from an iTunes Backup
1. Connect Your iPhone to the Computer
Plug in your iPhone with the cable and open iTunes (on Windows or macOS Mojave/older). On macOS Catalina or later, use Finder instead of iTunes.
2. Select Your Device
In iTunes, click the iPhone icon in the top-left. In Finder, select your iPhone under Locations.
3. Choose “Restore Backup”
Click Restore Backup under the General or Summary tab.
4. Pick the Correct Backup
Select the backup you want to restore from the dropdown list. Check the date and size to make sure it’s the right one.
5. Enter Your Password if Encrypted
If the backup is encrypted, enter the password you set when you created it.
6. Wait for the Restore to Finish
Keep your iPhone connected until it restarts and syncs data. Don’t unplug during the process.
Comparison: Finder vs. iTunes for iPhone Restore
|Feature
|Finder (macOS Sequoia – Catalina)
|iTunes (Windows, macOS Mojave or older)
|Restore option location
|Finder > Select iPhone > General tab
|iTunes > Select iPhone > Summary tab
|Backup types supported
|Encrypted & unencrypted
|Encrypted & unencrypted
|Software needed
|Built-in on macOS
|Requires iTunes download
|Updates supported
|Direct iOS updates in Finder
|iOS updates via iTunes
Tips
- If your iPhone doesn’t show up, try a different USB port or cable.
- Keep your Mac or PC plugged in during the restore to avoid interruptions.
- If restoring takes too long, make sure you have enough free space on your computer.
- Always create a fresh backup before updating or restoring your iPhone.
FAQs
No. iTunes restore requires a PC or Mac. Without a computer, you’ll need iCloud backup instead.
Yes. The restore process replaces everything on your iPhone with the data from the backup.
Encrypted backups can’t be restored without the password. Try other backups or reset settings to create a new one.
Yes. Just install the latest iTunes for Windows and follow the same steps.
Summary
- Connect iPhone to Mac/PC.
- Open iTunes (Windows or macOS Mojave/older) or Finder (macOS Sequoia/Catalina+).
- Select your iPhone.
- Choose Restore Backup.
- Pick the backup and enter password if needed.
- Wait for the restore to complete.
Conclusion
Restoring from an iTunes backup is still one of the most reliable ways to get your iPhone back to normal after a reset or upgrade. With the right cable, the latest iTunes (or Finder on newer macOS), and a good backup, you’ll have your apps, photos, and settings exactly where you left them.