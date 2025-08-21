How to Restore Your iPhone from an iTunes Backup: Full Guide

Restoring an iPhone from an iTunes backup is the fastest way to bring back your apps, photos, and settings after a reset or when switching devices. Here’s exactly how to do it.

Before You Start

Make sure you’re ready to restore:

Have a Mac with macOS Mojave or earlier (with iTunes installed) OR a Windows PC with iTunes .

(with iTunes installed) OR a . Use an Apple-certified Lightning or USB-C cable for a reliable connection.

for a reliable connection. Update iTunes to the latest version .

. Disable Find My iPhone if you’re restoring after an erase (Settings > [your name] > Find My > Find My iPhone).

Steps to Restore iPhone from an iTunes Backup

1. Connect Your iPhone to the Computer

Plug in your iPhone with the cable and open iTunes (on Windows or macOS Mojave/older). On macOS Catalina or later, use Finder instead of iTunes.

2. Select Your Device

In iTunes, click the iPhone icon in the top-left. In Finder, select your iPhone under Locations.

3. Choose “Restore Backup”

Click Restore Backup under the General or Summary tab.

4. Pick the Correct Backup

Select the backup you want to restore from the dropdown list. Check the date and size to make sure it’s the right one.

5. Enter Your Password if Encrypted

If the backup is encrypted, enter the password you set when you created it.

6. Wait for the Restore to Finish

Keep your iPhone connected until it restarts and syncs data. Don’t unplug during the process.

Comparison: Finder vs. iTunes for iPhone Restore

Feature Finder (macOS Sequoia – Catalina) iTunes (Windows, macOS Mojave or older) Restore option location Finder > Select iPhone > General tab iTunes > Select iPhone > Summary tab Backup types supported Encrypted & unencrypted Encrypted & unencrypted Software needed Built-in on macOS Requires iTunes download Updates supported Direct iOS updates in Finder iOS updates via iTunes

Tips

If your iPhone doesn’t show up, try a different USB port or cable .

. Keep your Mac or PC plugged in during the restore to avoid interruptions.

during the restore to avoid interruptions. If restoring takes too long, make sure you have enough free space on your computer.

on your computer. Always create a fresh backup before updating or restoring your iPhone.

FAQs

Can I restore iPhone from iTunes without a computer?

No. iTunes restore requires a PC or Mac. Without a computer, you’ll need iCloud backup instead. Will restoring from iTunes erase my iPhone?

Yes. The restore process replaces everything on your iPhone with the data from the backup. What if I forgot my iTunes backup password?

Encrypted backups can’t be restored without the password. Try other backups or reset settings to create a new one. Can I use iTunes on Windows 11 to restore an iPhone?

Yes. Just install the latest iTunes for Windows and follow the same steps.

Summary

Connect iPhone to Mac/PC. Open iTunes (Windows or macOS Mojave/older) or Finder (macOS Sequoia/Catalina+). Select your iPhone. Choose Restore Backup. Pick the backup and enter password if needed. Wait for the restore to complete.

Conclusion

Restoring from an iTunes backup is still one of the most reliable ways to get your iPhone back to normal after a reset or upgrade. With the right cable, the latest iTunes (or Finder on newer macOS), and a good backup, you’ll have your apps, photos, and settings exactly where you left them.