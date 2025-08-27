How to Return Apple Products: Full Guide to Refunds & Exchanges

Whether you bought from the Apple Store app, apple.com, or a physical Apple Store, Apple’s return process is predictable once you know the rules. Most items have a 14-day return window, you’ll need to include all accessories, and refunds go back to your original payment method (with a few caveats). Below is a beginner-friendly walkthrough, plus a one-page comparison table.

Before you start

Know your window: Apple’s standard return period is 14 calendar days from when you receive the product.

Apple’s from when you receive the product. Return channel: Return Apple purchases to Apple (not a third-party retailer). Returns are accepted only in the country of purchase .

Return Apple purchases to (not a third-party retailer). Returns are accepted . Bring everything: Repack with all cords, adapters, and documentation . Products should be in original condition .

Repack with . Products should be in . Turn off Activation Lock: If Find My/Activation Lock can’t be disabled, Apple may refuse the return.

Holiday season: Apple typically announces an extended holiday window each year (e.g., in 2024, most purchases from Nov 8–Dec 25 were returnable until Jan 8, 2025). Check the current season’s details.

How to return an Apple product (step-by-step)

1) Start the return (online orders)

Go to your Order Listing page (Apple Account). Open the order → tap Start a Return → Get Started. Select items → Initiate Your Return → Print Return Label (and any hazmat labels if needed). Use original packaging if possible (especially for Macs). Drop off or schedule a pickup.

2) Return in store

You can return eligible items to any Apple Store in the same country. A Specialist will process the refund.

3) Exchanges (know the exceptions)

Exchanges are allowed subject to stock, except:

Personalized/engraved items (e.g., engraved iPad/AirPods)

(e.g., engraved iPad/AirPods) Custom-configured Macs

These cannot be exchanged in-store, but can be returned for a refund via the standard process.

4) Refund timing & method

Card refunds are initiated within five business days after Apple receives the return.

after Apple receives the return. If you paid with an Apple Gift Card , the refund is issued as an Apple Gift Card.

, the refund is issued as an Apple Gift Card. Apple Account Balance refunds go back to your balance (or as a gift card if near the balance limit).

5) Gift returns

Use Apple’s Gift Returns flow. Refunds for gifts are issued as an electronic Apple Gift Card to the recipient.

For more information, check out Apple’s official instructions.

Tips

Photograph the contents before sealing your box (proof of included accessories/condition).

before sealing your box (proof of included accessories/condition). Back up & sign out (erase, sign out of iCloud/Find My) before returning iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

(erase, sign out of iCloud/Find My) before returning iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Keep receipts & serials handy—gift returns require order/UPC or serial number.

handy—gift returns require order/UPC or serial number. Price protection: If Apple drops a product’s price within 14 days , you can request a credit (excludes special sales).

If Apple drops a product’s price within , you can request a credit (excludes special sales). Holiday timing: Use the seasonal extension when it’s announced (dates vary; example window cited above).

FAQs

How long do I have to return an Apple product?

Fourteen calendar days from the date you receive it. Can I return an engraved iPad or AirPods? Yes—return for refund (within policy). They generally can’t be exchanged in-store. Can I exchange a custom-configured Mac? Not in-store. Return it for a refund and repurchase the configuration you want. I returned an iPhone, why am I still getting billed by my carrier?

Returning the device doesn’t cancel your wireless plan. You must cancel/adjust service with your carrier. How fast are refunds? Apple initiates card refunds within five business days after receiving your return; gift card/Apple Account refunds follow Apple’s rules. Are software and digital content returnable? Opened software and electronic downloads aren’t returnable; unopened boxed software may be. What about AppleCare+? You can cancel: full refund within ~30 days; pro-rata afterward, minus any service used (regional terms apply).

Summary (ordered steps)

Confirm eligibility & window (14 days; original condition; include all accessories). Turn off Activation Lock and sign out of your Apple ID on the device. Start a return online (print label) or visit an Apple Store in the purchase country. For engraved/custom Macs: skip exchange—return for a refund. Track your refund (card within ~5 business days after Apple receives the item; gift refunds as Apple Gift Card). If you financed/activated service, contact your carrier to cancel or adjust service.

Conclusion

Apple’s return policy is straightforward: 14 days, original condition, and include everything in the box. Start your return online or head to an Apple Store, and expect refunds to flow back to your original payment method. Engraved items and custom Macs can be returned (but not exchanged in-store), software/downloads are generally not returnable, and carrier service requires a separate cancellation. Keep receipts handy, disable Activation Lock, and you’ll breeze through the process.