How To Rotate HBO Max Screen Orientation on iPhone

It just makes no sense that HBO Max, one of the biggest streaming platforms, wouldn’t let you rotate your screen orientation. It’s a very basic function on any app with video playback. You should be able to move the charging cable out of the way or switch hands while watching without wrestling your phone into submission.

The big thing here is that the issue could either stem from your iPhone or the HBO Max app, so you might have to troubleshoot both. That said, the process shouldn’t take you away from your favorite show for too long. Here’s what you can do.

What To Do if HBO Max Screen Orientation Won’t Rotate on iPhone

1. Restart the HBO Max App

Time needed: 3 minutes See if HBO Max is glitching. The app might struggle to keep up with demands, especially if you’re streaming HD content while multiple apps run in the background. A quick restart forces it to reload its configuration and refresh playback settings. Swipe up from the bottom of your screen. Find the HBO Max app in the App Carousel. Swipe it up to force close the app. Relaunch HBO Max and try rotating your screen again.

2. Re-Enable Portrait Orientation Lock

This might be obvious, but double-check your phone’s Portrait Orientation lock. You might have turned it off by accident. And if it’s already enabled, just toggle it off and then on again to clear any hidden glitches.

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to open the Control Center. Check if the Portrait Orientation Lock (lock icon with an arrow) is enabled.

Tap it once to disable the rotation lock. Reopen HBO Max and rotate your device to see if the issue is resolved.

3. Check Display Zoom Settings

Since the Display Zoom setting changes your screen’s scaling, it can interfere with app behaviors like rotation. Try turning it off while you’re troubleshooting.

Open Settings and go to Display & Brightness. Scroll down and tap Display Zoom.

Select Standard instead of Larger Text. Restart your iPhone and check if HBO Max rotates properly.

4. Try a Different Video

If the rotate function only acts up for specific videos, you could be facing an encoding issue rather than a misconfiguration. Some titles have fixed orientation settings that don’t mesh well with screen orientation.

Play a different video within the HBO Max app. Rotate your iPhone to see if it flips correctly.

If other videos rotate normally, the issue is likely content-specific, meaning there’s nothing you can do to fix it.

Software bugs aren’t new to the HBO Max app (or any app, really). You might recall a recent update where video playback stopped when the screen turned off. Background playback is a pretty standard feature for most premium streaming platforms, and rotation support should be just as reliable. If a bug is causing the issue, an update might already have a fix.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner. Scroll down to see pending updates.

If HBO Max has an update available, tap Update. Relaunch the app and check if the screen rotates properly.

6. Factory Reset iPhone

As a last resort, consider factory resetting your iPhone. Since you can’t pinpoint whether the issue is with HBO Max or your iPhone, just revert everything to its default settings. Just remember to back up your data and take note of your login credentials.

Open Settings and go to General. Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone. Select Erase All Content and Settings.

Follow the prompts to reset your device. After resetting, restore your iPhone from a backup or set it up as new.

Reach out to Apple Support and the HBO Max help center if issues persist. Certified technicians can help you troubleshoot more specific issues, including errors from their end. You can also check if the rotate lock works on other apps.