How to See Your Apple Purchase History on iPhone (Apps & More)

Every app download, subscription, or in-app purchase made with your Apple ID is logged in your purchase history. Checking this list helps you track spending, confirm charges, or cancel subscriptions you no longer use. Here’s how to view your purchase history directly from your iPhone.

Before you start

Apple ID(Apple Account) required: Make sure you're signed in with the Apple ID you use for purchases.

Internet connection: Purchase history updates require Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Family Sharing: If you're part of a Family Sharing group, you can see only your own purchases, not those of other family members.

Subscriptions: Active subscriptions appear in a separate list under Settings ▸ [your name] ▸ Subscriptions.

How to Review Your Purchase History on iPhone

1) Using Settings

Open Settings. Tap your Apple ID name at the top. Select Media & Purchases ▸ View Account. Tap Purchase History.

You’ll see a list of your purchases sorted by date, including apps, music, subscriptions, and in-app content.

2) Filter or expand your history

By default, you’ll see the last 90 days. Tap Last 90 Days to choose a different date range. You can also search by year if you’re looking for older purchases.

3) Check details for each purchase

Tap an item to view the date, billing method, and the device used. For subscriptions, tap Total Billed to confirm renewal amounts. Refund requests can be started by tapping Report a Problem, which opens Apple’s report site in Safari.

Tips

If a charge looks unfamiliar, it may be for Family Sharing , in-app purchases, or subscriptions.

, in-app purchases, or subscriptions. Some items (like free apps) still appear in your history, but they’ll be marked as $0.00.

For recurring charges, always double-check the Subscriptions menu in Settings.

menu in Settings. If you use multiple Apple IDs, repeat these steps under each account.

FAQs

Can I delete items from my purchase history?

No. Apple doesn’t allow removing purchases. You can hide them, but they remain linked to your Apple ID. How do I hide a purchase?

In the App Store app, go to Account ▸ Purchased, swipe left on the item, and tap Hide. Why do I see charges I don’t recognize?

It could be Family Sharing, a subscription renewal, or someone using your Apple ID. Change your password if you suspect unauthorized use. Can I see refunds in my history?

Yes. Refunded items will show a note confirming the refund. Is there a difference between purchase history on iPhone vs Mac?

No, but on a Mac you’ll access it through the App Store app or Apple’s website.

Summary (ordered steps)

Open Settings ▸ [your name] ▸ Media & Purchases ▸ View Account. Tap Purchase History. Scroll through your transactions (last 90 days by default). Change the date range for older records. Tap an item to view details or report a problem.

Conclusion

Checking your Apple purchase history on iPhone is the fastest way to stay on top of subscriptions, apps, and in-app charges. While you can’t delete entries, filtering, viewing details, and managing subscriptions gives you full control over your Apple spending, all without leaving the Settings app.