Fix: Siri Does Not Respond to Commands on iPhone

Though you can manage without it, Siri plays a key role in your Apple experience. It’s a fast way to control HomeKit, Apple Music, and more. This is exactly why it can be a bummer if it stops responding to your commands. Thankfully, you can try a few things to get it working again.

What to Do if Siri Does Not Respond to Commands on iPhone

1. Check Siri Settings

Before trying any troubleshooting steps, ensure that Siri is enabled on your iPhone.

Time needed: 1 minute Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.

Tap Talk & Type to Siri, then tap “Hey Siri”/“Siri” or “Hey Siri ” if it’s set to Off. Follow the instructions to set Siri up.

2. Check Siri’s Language

Siri will understand you better if you set the language correctly. For example, if you’re in the US, choose English (US) as Siri’s language. If you select English (India) or English (UK), Siri might not always respond accurately because it may struggle with your accent.

Here’s how you can set the right Siri language to make sure “Hey Siri” works smoothly:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri > Language and choose the appropriate language from the list.



3. Set Siri Responses to Prefer Spoken

If you’ve set up Siri, it will respond to you verbally by default. However, you might have unknowingly changed some Siri settings, especially if you frequently adjust your iPhone’s preferences. You might switch to Prefer Silent Responses when using Siri at work, in a café, or in other public places. The problem is that it’s easy to forget to switch back, and later, you might wonder why Siri isn’t speaking when you give a command from across the room.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri > Siri Responses.

Tap Prefer Spoken Responses.



4. Disconnect Your Bluetooth Headphones or Speakers

You might have your iPhone set to automatically connect to Bluetooth audio devices as soon as one turns on. If a device has a microphone, such as headphones, certain speakers, or even your car, Siri could start listening for input through it.

Sometimes, Siri may be working just fine, but it can’t hear you because you’re too far from the active microphone. Or, it might be responding to your headphones, but you can’t hear it. To fix this, simply turn off your iPhone’s Bluetooth to disconnect the devices.

Go to Settings. Tap Bluetooth.

Turn the Bluetooth toggle off.



5. Check Your Internet Connection

Siri requires an internet connection to function to respond to voice commands. Try switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data to see if that resolves the issue. Check your Wi-Fi speed on speedtest.net. If your connection is slow, turn off your router, wait a few seconds, and turn it back on to see if the speed improves. If that doesn’t work, toggle Airplane Mode on and off to reset your connection.

NOTE If you’re having connection issues, check out our article on dealing with Wi-Fi problems in iOS 18/18.3 for helpful solutions.

6. Enable Always Listen for “Hey Siri”

If you place your iPhone face down on a desk, table, or bed, saying “Hey Siri” won’t activate Apple’s voice assistant. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t use Siri when your screen is facing down or covered. You just need to enable Always Listen for “Hey Siri” in Settings. Let me show you how:

Go to Settings > Accessibility.

Tap Siri and enable the Always Listen for “Siri” toggle.



7. Remove Your Case if It Blocks the Microphones

Is your iPhone case blocking its microphones? Take a moment to check. Look at the microphone slots at the bottom of your device, near the camera, and inside the top earpiece. If the case is covering any of them, remove it to ensure your device picks up your voice.