How to Fix Tigon Liger Error Code 44 While Logging into Facebook on iPhone

Getting a Page Isn't Available Right Now error with Facebook on your iPhone? There's a couple of things you can do.

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms, with billions of users worldwide. Almost every iPhone user has it installed, but even a reliable app can experience crashes or loading problems. One such issue that happens when trying to log in to the Facebook app is the Tigon Liger Error Code 44. Here’s how to fix it so you can get back to scrolling.

What To Do if You Get Tigon Liger Error Code 44 While Logging into the Facebook App

Updating your iOS helps you get bug fixes and performance improvements that address login issues caused by outdated software. Older iOS versions may have compatibility gaps that trigger errors.

Time needed: 1 minute Go to Settings > General.

Tap Software Update, and if there’s an available update, tap Update Now.



An outdated version of the app may have bugs or compatibility issues that interfere with the login process. By updating the app, you ensure that you have the latest bug fixes and security improvements, which can resolve the error. You can also try reinstalling the app. This process helps eliminate any corrupted files or glitches, ensuring a clean and error-free installation.

To uninstall Facebook:

Touch and hold the Facebook icon on the home screen. From the Quick Actions menu, select Remove App.

Tap Delete App to confirm.



To reinstall or update the app:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the Search tab at the bottom and type Facebook into the search bar.

Once you find it, tap the cloud icon to download it again.

After the installation is complete, simply tap the Facebook icon on your home screen to launch it. If there is an Update button instead of the cloud icon, tap it to install the latest version. You should update the app, as this helps clear up any potential corruption or issues that might have caused it to disappear.

3. Disconnect VPN

Using a VPN can interfere with Facebook’s security system, making it difficult to establish a stable connection. Turning it off allows Facebook to verify your login request without network obstructions, resolve location mismatches, and reduce connection timeouts.

4. Check Internet Connection

If your Wi-Fi or mobile data is unstable, Facebook may fail to authenticate your login, causing this error. Start by toggling Airplane Mode on and off to reset your connection. Next, switch between Wi-Fi and cellular data to see if one works better. Restarting your router or reconnecting to a different network can also help. If you’re having connection issues, check out our article on dealing with Wi-Fi problems in iOS 18/18.2.1 for helpful solutions.

5. Check if Facebook Servers Are Down

If Facebook’s servers are down, you won’t be able to use the app properly. To check if this is the issue, go to Downdetector and search for Facebook. If there is a spike in outage reports and other users are experiencing the same problem, it is likely a server-related issue. In this case, wait for some time and try accessing the app again later.

6. Disable Background App Refresh

Background App Refresh lets your apps update their content while they run in the background. However, if too many apps refresh at once, it can cause errors in the Facebook login process.

Open the Settings app, then tap General.

Tap Background App Refresh.

Disable the Background App Refresh toggle.



7. Remove Restrictions for Facebook

You may have set restrictions on Facebook, preventing you from logging in. To fix this, you need to remove those restrictions.

Open the Settings app and tap Screen Time.

Tap App Limits. If an App Limit is set for Facebook, swipe left on it.

Tap Delete. Confirm by tapping Delete Limit.

8. Reset Network Settings

Doing this clears any corrupted configurations that might be blocking the connection. Your Wi-Fi networks, VPNs, and cellular settings return to default, eliminating any conflicts that could be causing the issue.

Go to Settings > General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

Type your passcode to authorize the action. Tap Reset Network Settings in the dialog box to confirm.



9. Reset Your iPhone

A simple restart can resolve minor bugs, but if the error persists, a factory reset will erase corrupted data or misconfigured settings. Before resetting, back up your important data to avoid losing anything crucial.