How to Transfer Your Photos from iPhone to PC/Mac: 6 Ways

Your iPhone doubles as your main camera, but those photos quickly pile up. Whether you’re backing them up, freeing up space, or moving them into editing software, you’ll eventually need to transfer pictures from iPhone to computer. The process is simple, but it differs depending on whether you’re using a Mac or a Windows PC.
Table of contents
- Before You Start
- How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Mac
- How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Windows PC
- Comparison: Mac vs PC Transfer Methods
- Tips for a Smooth Transfer
- FAQs
- Summary
- Conclusion
Before You Start
- Make sure your iPhone is unlocked when you connect it to a computer.
- Use a genuine Lightning-to-USB or USB-C cable (depending on your iPhone model).
- Update to the latest version of iOS, macOS, or Windows to avoid compatibility issues.
- If using iCloud Photos, confirm you’re signed in with the same Apple ID across devices.
How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Mac
1. Using the Photos App
The simplest method is Apple’s built-in Photos app.
- Connect your iPhone to your Mac with a cable.
- Open Photos on the Mac.
- Select your device in the sidebar.
- Choose the photos you want and click Import Selected or Import All New Photos.
2. Using AirDrop
For quick wireless transfers:
- Make sure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are turned on for both devices.
- On your iPhone, select the photos you want.
- Tap Share › AirDrop, then choose your Mac.
- Accept the transfer on your Mac, files land in Downloads.
For more information, check out our article on how to AirDrop on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
3. Using iCloud Photos
If iCloud Photos is enabled, your images sync automatically. On a Mac signed in with the same Apple ID, just open the Photos app to see them. For manual downloads, go to iCloud.com › Photos in Safari.
How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Windows PC
1. Using Windows Photos App
- Connect your iPhone via cable.
- Unlock the device and tap Trust This Computer if prompted.
- Open the Photos app in Windows.
- Select Import › From a USB device.
- Choose photos and confirm import.
2. Using File Explorer
- Plug in your iPhone.
- Open File Explorer and select your iPhone under This PC.
- Navigate to Internal Storage › DCIM.
- Copy and paste photos directly to your chosen folder.
3. Using iCloud for Windows
- Install iCloud for Windows from the Microsoft Store.
- Sign in with your Apple ID.
- Turn on Photos › iCloud Photos.
- Your photos sync automatically into an iCloud Photos folder on your PC.
Comparison: Mac vs PC Transfer Methods
|Method
|Mac
|Windows
|Best For
|Photos App
|Yes
|Yes
|Bulk imports via cable
|AirDrop
|Yes
|No
|Fast wireless transfers on Mac
|File Explorer
|No
|Yes
|Manual access to DCIM folders
|iCloud Photos
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic syncing across devices
Tips for a Smooth Transfer
- Always unlock your iPhone before connecting; otherwise, it won’t appear on your computer.
- For large batches, use a wired connection — it’s faster and more stable than Wi-Fi.
- If AirDrop fails, toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth off/on.
- Free up iPhone space by enabling Optimize iPhone Storage under Settings › Photos.
FAQs
Yes. Use Windows Photos, File Explorer, or iCloud for Windows. iTunes is no longer required.
No. Photos transferred via cable or iCloud retain full resolution. AirDrop also preserves quality.
Make sure the device is unlocked, the cable is working, and you’ve tapped Trust This Computer.
AirDrop on a Mac. For Windows, drag and drop with File Explorer.
Yes, but it uses iCloud storage. Free accounts have 5 GB, so you may need a paid plan for large libraries.
Summary
- Connect your iPhone to a Mac or PC.
- On Mac, use Photos, AirDrop, or iCloud Photos.
- On Windows, use Photos app, File Explorer, or iCloud for Windows.
- For quick transfers, go wireless; for bulk transfers, use a cable.
- Keep your devices updated to avoid connection issues.
Conclusion
Transferring photos from iPhone to a computer is straightforward once you know your options. Mac users can rely on Photos or AirDrop for seamless integration, while Windows users can turn to the Photos app, File Explorer, or iCloud for Windows. If you prefer hands-off syncing, iCloud keeps your library mirrored across devices. Whether you’re archiving, editing, or just clearing space, these methods ensure your memories move safely from iPhone to computer.