How to Transfer Your Photos from iPhone to PC/Mac: 6 Ways

Your iPhone doubles as your main camera, but those photos quickly pile up. Whether you’re backing them up, freeing up space, or moving them into editing software, you’ll eventually need to transfer pictures from iPhone to computer. The process is simple, but it differs depending on whether you’re using a Mac or a Windows PC.

Before You Start

Make sure your iPhone is unlocked when you connect it to a computer.

Use a genuine Lightning-to-USB or USB-C cable (depending on your iPhone model).

Update to the latest version of iOS, macOS, or Windows to avoid compatibility issues.

If using iCloud Photos, confirm you’re signed in with the same Apple ID across devices.

How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Mac

1. Using the Photos App

The simplest method is Apple’s built-in Photos app.

Connect your iPhone to your Mac with a cable. Open Photos on the Mac. Select your device in the sidebar. Choose the photos you want and click Import Selected or Import All New Photos.

2. Using AirDrop

For quick wireless transfers:

Make sure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are turned on for both devices. On your iPhone, select the photos you want. Tap Share › AirDrop, then choose your Mac. Accept the transfer on your Mac, files land in Downloads.

For more information, check out our article on how to AirDrop on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

3. Using iCloud Photos

If iCloud Photos is enabled, your images sync automatically. On a Mac signed in with the same Apple ID, just open the Photos app to see them. For manual downloads, go to iCloud.com › Photos in Safari.

How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Windows PC

1. Using Windows Photos App

Connect your iPhone via cable. Unlock the device and tap Trust This Computer if prompted. Open the Photos app in Windows. Select Import › From a USB device. Choose photos and confirm import.

2. Using File Explorer

Plug in your iPhone. Open File Explorer and select your iPhone under This PC. Navigate to Internal Storage › DCIM. Copy and paste photos directly to your chosen folder.

3. Using iCloud for Windows

Install iCloud for Windows from the Microsoft Store. Sign in with your Apple ID. Turn on Photos › iCloud Photos. Your photos sync automatically into an iCloud Photos folder on your PC.

Comparison: Mac vs PC Transfer Methods

Method Mac Windows Best For Photos App Yes Yes Bulk imports via cable AirDrop Yes No Fast wireless transfers on Mac File Explorer No Yes Manual access to DCIM folders iCloud Photos Yes Yes Automatic syncing across devices

Tips for a Smooth Transfer

Always unlock your iPhone before connecting; otherwise, it won’t appear on your computer.

For large batches, use a wired connection — it’s faster and more stable than Wi-Fi.

If AirDrop fails, toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth off/on.

Free up iPhone space by enabling Optimize iPhone Storage under Settings › Photos.

FAQs

Can I transfer photos from iPhone to PC without iTunes?

Yes. Use Windows Photos, File Explorer, or iCloud for Windows. iTunes is no longer required. Do photos lose quality when transferred?

No. Photos transferred via cable or iCloud retain full resolution. AirDrop also preserves quality. Why doesn’t my iPhone show up on my computer?

Make sure the device is unlocked, the cable is working, and you’ve tapped Trust This Computer. What’s the fastest way to move a few pictures?

AirDrop on a Mac. For Windows, drag and drop with File Explorer. Is iCloud Photos free?

Yes, but it uses iCloud storage. Free accounts have 5 GB, so you may need a paid plan for large libraries.

Summary

Connect your iPhone to a Mac or PC. On Mac, use Photos, AirDrop, or iCloud Photos. On Windows, use Photos app, File Explorer, or iCloud for Windows. For quick transfers, go wireless; for bulk transfers, use a cable. Keep your devices updated to avoid connection issues.

Conclusion

Transferring photos from iPhone to a computer is straightforward once you know your options. Mac users can rely on Photos or AirDrop for seamless integration, while Windows users can turn to the Photos app, File Explorer, or iCloud for Windows. If you prefer hands-off syncing, iCloud keeps your library mirrored across devices. Whether you’re archiving, editing, or just clearing space, these methods ensure your memories move safely from iPhone to computer.