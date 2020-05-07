In its most recent app update, version 8.8.0, UPS added Sign In with Apple for new and existing customers. Here’s how to start using it.

UPS Sign In with Apple

Update Notes

Apple single sign-on is now available

Landscape mode re-enabled for iPad

Biometric login remains active until user manually logs out

Ongoing enhancements to accessibility functionality

General performance and bug fixes

How To Enable It

If you already have a UPS account, log into the website. Find your profile name in the upper right corner. Click it, and select Profile Overview in the menu. Under My Information , click Change My Login Settings . You’ll see a section to manage your third-party connections , where you can click on Apple.

Further Reading

[Here Are The Apps That Support Sign in With Apple]

[iOS 13: Where to Find Sign in With Apple Logins]