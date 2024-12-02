How To Fix USB-C Magic Mouse, Keyboard, or Trackpad Issues

Yay, Apple finally announced USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Keyboard and Trackpad! Nay, the mouse’s charging port is still at the bottom. And there’s more: users found out the USB-C Magic Mouse, Keyboard and Trackpad have issues with older macOS versions.

Identifying USB-C Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad Issues

Seems like an unfunny joke, but you read that right: Apple’s latest peripherals require a software update to function properly. Unless you’re running macOS Sequoia 15.1, they lack basic features.

The Magic Mouse doesn’t scroll and the Magic Keyboard’s TouchID and media control keys don’t work. The Magic Trackpad only functions properly if connected using a cable. If you wonder why does that happen, your guess is as good as any. The sole difference between them and the old models is the USB-C port.

USB-C Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad Not Working: Fixes and Workarounds

For now, there’s no universal solution if your USB-C Magic Mouse, Keyboard and Trackpad does not scroll. Check below what can be done for each device.

Magic Mouse

When connected via Bluetooth, the USB-C Magic Mouse touch surface doesn’t work for scrolling. The optical sensor, which moves the cursor around the screen, seems to face issues as well. Lastly, it can’t be paired with the cable, only via Bluetooth.

The only way to have the USB-C Magic Mouse working without issues is updating your Mac. Unless you’re running macOS Sequoia 15.1 or newer, it won’t function.

Magic Keyboard

Similarly, there’s no workaround for the USB-C Magic Keyboard. On any macOS version older than 15.1, the TouchID reader isn’t operational. The media control keys won’t work either.

Magic Trackpad

If connected via Bluetooth to a Mac running older macOS versions, the USB-C Magic Trackpad displays various issues. Scrolling won’t work, and single-finger tracking, to move the cursor around, isn’t consistent. Trying to set the trackpad speed also fails.

For the USB-C Magic Trackpad, at least, there’s some hope. You can connect it using a cable, and it will work decently even if you’re not running macOS Sequoia 15.1. It only functions via Bluetooth in the most recent version, though.

According to some users, the product pages originally said they would work with most recent macOS versions. Presently, however, the specifications have changed, and the requirements listed are “macOS 15.1 or later” or “iPadOS 18.1 or later.”

The official solution is simple, but not necessarily easy: corporate devices, for instance, often take longer to receive updates. Until there, users are left with expensive, Apple-branded paperweights.