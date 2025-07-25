Want to Unlock a Disabled iPhone Without a Computer? Here’s How

The easiest way to unlock a disabled iPhone without a computer is by using AnyUnlock by iMobie. Whether you’ve forgotten your passcode or your iPhone is disabled after too many failed attempts, AnyUnlock offers a reliable solution, no iTunes, iCloud, or Finder app needed. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process step by step so you can regain access to your device quickly and easily.

How to Unlock a Disabled iPhone Without a Computer

Although AnyUnlock requires a PC to run, you won’t need to use any Apple software like iTunes or iCloud. The entire process is handled by iMobie’s dedicated unlocking tool. Follow these steps to unlock your iPhone safely and efficiently:

Step 1: Download AnyUnlock from iMobie’s Official Website

Visit the official iMobie AnyUnlock page and download the software on your PC. Install it following the on-screen instructions.

Step 2: Connect Your iPhone Using a USB Cable

Use a certified Lightning cable to connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to your PC. Ensure the device is securely connected.

Step 3: Select “Unlock Screen Passcode”

From the main menu of AnyUnlock, choose the Unlock Screen Passcode option. This feature is designed specifically to help you bypass the lock screen on a disabled device.

Step 4: Click “Start Now”

Once you’re ready, click Start Now to initiate the unlocking process. AnyUnlock will begin preparing your device for the next step.

Step 5: Choose “Download” to Get the Required iOS Firmware

AnyUnlock will detect your device model and present the matching firmware version. Click Download to proceed. A stable internet connection is required here.

Step 6: Once Downloaded, Click “Unlock Now”

After the firmware has been downloaded successfully, click Unlock Now. AnyUnlock will begin removing the lock screen from your iPhone.

Step 7: Wait for Confirmation, Then Click “Done”

Once the process is complete, a confirmation screen will appear. Review the message, then click Done to finish. Your iPhone will now be unlocked and ready to use.

Tips for Unlocking a Disabled iPhone Without iCloud or iTunes

Use Original or Certified Lightning Cables : Avoid third-party cables that may cause connection issues during unlocking.

: Avoid third-party cables that may cause connection issues during unlocking. Ensure a Stable Internet Connection : A fast and reliable internet connection ensures the firmware downloads without interruption.

: A fast and reliable internet connection ensures the firmware downloads without interruption. Don’t Disconnect Mid-Process : Let AnyUnlock run its full course. Interrupting the process may require starting over.

: Let AnyUnlock run its full course. Interrupting the process may require starting over. Back Up the Device After Unlocking : If possible, create a new backup to safeguard your data moving forward.

: If possible, create a new backup to safeguard your data moving forward. Set Up Face ID or Touch ID Again: After unlocking, reconfigure biometric authentication for convenience and security.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I unlock a disabled iPhone without using iCloud or iTunes? Yes. Tools like AnyUnlock by iMobie allow you to unlock your iPhone without relying on iCloud or iTunes. Will AnyUnlock erase my data? Yes, the unlocking process will remove all data on the device. It’s recommended only when you’re locked out and don’t have access to other recovery options. Is AnyUnlock safe to use? Yes. AnyUnlock is developed by iMobie, a reputable company with a track record in iOS utilities. Always download the software from the official website to avoid scams or malware. What iOS versions does AnyUnlock support? AnyUnlock supports most iOS versions currently available, including the latest releases. It works across various iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.





Summary

Download AnyUnlock from iMobie’s official website Connect your iPhone with a USB cable Select “Unlock Screen Passcode” Click “Start Now” Download the necessary iOS firmware Click “Unlock Now” Wait for confirmation and click “Done”

Conclusion

Getting locked out of your iPhone can be frustrating, but tools like AnyUnlock make it easy to regain access, especially when traditional Apple methods like iTunes or iCloud aren’t an option. By following the steps above, you can unlock your disabled iPhone quickly and safely. Just remember that the process will erase your data, so make regular backups going forward and consider enabling Face ID or Touch ID for easier access in the future.