What Is & How to Download Parallels Desktop for macOS

It’s common that Mac users, especially those new to macOS, may look for an app that’s only available on Windows. In these cases, it’s often recommended you should use a Virtual Machine (VM) app, such as Parallels Desktop. You may be wondering, then, what is Parallels Desktop, how it works, and how to download and use it.

What Is Parallels Desktop?

As stated above, Parallels Desktop is a Virtual Machine app. In short, virtual machines are basically full Operating Systems (OSes) that run as an app on your computer. By doing that, you can have a completely functional Windows environment running inside macOS.

In addition to that, Parallels has a feature called Coherence Mode, which allows you to run Windows apps almost natively. Instead of having Windows inside Parallels and app windows nested within it, apps open as if they were running on macOS. Menu bar support is limited, but the apps appear on your Dock, display in Mission Control, and so on.

While primarily aimed at Windows apps, Parallels can be used for many operating systems. You can install various Linux distributions, older macOS versions, and even Android in your Mac.

What Are Virtual Machines Good For?

Imagine, for example, yyour work requires an app that’s only available for Windows. It could be a BI suite, a stock management tool, anything. In older Macs, you could use Boot Camp to have a Windows installation alongside macOS, but even then it required rebooting. With a virtual machine, you can continue using macOS while running these Windows-only apps.

There are limitations, of course. Since your computer is running two full operating systems instead of one, overall performance may decrease. Because of that, virtual machines aren’t always suited for heavy gaming, 3D modeling, and so on.

Parallels Desktop: Is It Paid or Free? Is There a Trial Version?

Parallels Desktop is a paid tool. It uses a tiered subscription model: the Standard version costs $75/year, with a Pro Edition for $90. There’s also a Business subscription for $150/year. The Standard edition can be bought as a one-time purchase for $97.50. There’s also a 14-day free trial.

How To Download Parallels Desktop?

Go to the Parallels Desktop website and select Buy Now to choose between the Standard, Pro, or Business versions. The Try Free button redirects you to the 14-day trial page, which requires only your e-mail address.

Parallels Desktop is a handy tool if you have to frequently deal with apps that aren’t available on macOS. In almost 15 years using Macs, it remains one of the first apps I download when getting a new computer. If you need to run something that has been released only for Windows or Linux, ggive Parallels a try. The 14-day trial won’t cost you anything.