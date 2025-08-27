Where to Access Quick Notes on iPhone (Step-by-Step Guide)

Quick Notes on iPhone are a fast way to jot down ideas, links, or reminders without digging through menus. But if you’ve created Quick Notes and aren’t sure how to access them again, don’t worry, they’re neatly organized in the Notes app. Here’s a complete guide.

Before you start

Update iOS: Quick Notes are available starting in iOS 16 and improved in later updates.

Quick Notes are available starting in iOS 16 and improved in later updates. Enable Notes in iCloud: Go to Settings ▸ [your name] ▸ iCloud ▸ Show All ▸ Notes to sync across devices.

Go to to sync across devices. Know where they save: By default, Quick Notes are stored in a special Quick Notes folder inside the Notes app.

By default, Quick Notes are stored in a special inside the Notes app. Optional shortcut: Add Quick Note to Control Center for one-tap access.

How to Access Quick Notes on iPhone

1) From the Notes app

Open Notes. Scroll down to the Folders view. Tap Quick Notes. All Quick Notes you’ve created will appear here, synced from iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

2) From Control Center

Go to Settings ▸ Control Center. Tap the + next to Quick Note to add it. Swipe down from the top-right of your iPhone to open Control Center. Tap the Quick Note icon (a square with a scribble) to instantly open or create one.

3) From Safari or other apps (share menu)

In Safari or another app, tap the Share button. Select Add to Quick Note. The note will save into the Quick Notes folder for later.

For further reading, check out how to access and view your clipboard on iPhone or iPad.

4) With a keyboard shortcut (iPad or Mac sync)

If you also use an iPad or Mac, Quick Notes created there will automatically appear in the same Quick Notes folderon your iPhone.

Tips

Use Siri : Say “Hey Siri, create a Quick Note” to start a new one.

: Say “Hey Siri, create a Quick Note” to start a new one. Pin important Quick Notes inside the Notes app so they stay at the top.

inside the Notes app so they stay at the top. Quick Notes support links, checklists, and handwriting (on iPad) , and everything syncs back to iPhone.

, and everything syncs back to iPhone. If you don’t see the Quick Notes folder, make sure iCloud Notes is turned on.

FAQs

Where do Quick Notes go on iPhone?

They appear in the Quick Notes folder inside the Notes app. Can I move a Quick Note to another folder?

Yes. In the Notes app, swipe left on a note → tap Folder icon → move it anywhere. Do Quick Notes sync with iPad and Mac?

Yes, if Notes is enabled in iCloud. They’ll appear across all your Apple devices. Can I delete Quick Notes without removing normal notes?

Yes. Deleting a Quick Note only removes it from the Quick Notes folder. Can I lock Quick Notes with Face ID or Touch ID?

Yes, open the note → tap the More (…) button → Lock.

Summary (ordered steps)

Open Notes ▸ Folders ▸ Quick Notes. Add Quick Note to Control Center for one-tap access. Use the Share menu in apps to save content directly. Quick Notes sync across iPhone, iPad, and Mac with iCloud.

Conclusion

Quick Notes on iPhone give you a faster way to capture thoughts without worrying about organization. Everything is stored in a dedicated Quick Notes folder in the Notes app, and you can open them from Control Center, Safari, or other apps. With iCloud sync, you’ll always have your Quick Notes ready across all Apple devices.