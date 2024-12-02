iOS 18.1.1 Is a Disaster – Why Apple’s Latest Update Has Users Begging for iOS 17

Is iOS 18.1.1 a disaster? For many, it would certainly seem that way. From battery drain to bugs that make users want to rip out their hair, many wish they had simply kept iOS 17 on their devices. While things may seem perilous, I want to look at some of the major issues users are experiencing with the operating system while also providing a bit of encouragement and positivity toward the future of iOS.

What’s Wrong with iOS 18.1.1? Checking in on a Disaster

Taking a look online, it isn’t hard to find numerous posts from users complaining about this particular release from Apple. Checking the Apple Support community, for example, reveals a flurry of users experiencing a number of issues, like apps not working, being unable to receive mail, and fast battery drain. However, those with major issues seem to be in the minority.

Along with some users having rather serious issues, one major complaint from a lot of users seems to be with the Photos app. The upgrade to the Photos app seems to have caused ire since iOS 18 began rolling out in general. Users complain about the new style of the app, which can showcase ‘collections’ of images such as vacations. Users should be aware that if they scroll to the very bottom of the app, they can select Customize & Reorder to tailor the app more to their needs.

Something else worth discussing is that users seem to have an issue finding their passwords within the Settings app. This makes sense as Apple has moved your passwords to a new app, which I feel is a vast improvement overall. While the new Passwords app isn’t perfect, users may find themselves preferring it rather than digging through their settings.

Looking to the Future: Will iOS 18.2 Be the Fix?

While folks may be upset about iOS 18.1.1, and potentially iOS 18 in general, things look a lot brighter with the next iteration of the operating system. Though some may complain that there’s little difference between iOS 18 and iOS 18.1, the jump does provide some access to Apple Intelligence.

One thing to remember about iOS 18.1.1 is that it contains two rather major security fixes. So, if you’re already on iOS 18, it is highly recommended that you move to the latest software.

For those of you who are still using iOS 17, you may simply want to wait for iOS 18.2 to release, as rolling back to iOS 17 is proving to be a challenge for many. However, you can take a look at our guide on downgrading to iOS 17.

Personally, I have been running the developer beta of iOS 18.2 since its release, and I’ve only experienced a few issues. While I wouldn’t recommend moving from a stable release to a developer beta, I will say that there’s a lot to like about 18.2, especially the fun you get with Genmoji. All I can really say is that it’s going to be worth the wait. Of course, you can learn more about the developer beta here.

While it is unfortunate that so many users are experiencing issues with iOS 18.1.1, it is still typically best practice to ensure that you are keeping your devices as up-to-date as you can. Hopefully, those experiencing issues are able to have a bit more luck with iOS 18.2, which should be a huge delivery to Apple fans everywhere.