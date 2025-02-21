iPhone 16E vs. iPhone 16 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup has introduced a new budget-friendly option, the iPhone 16E, alongside the premium iPhone 16 Pro. If you’re debating between the two, here’s a quick breakdown of the key differences to help you make an informed decision.
Design & Build
|iPhone 16E
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Aluminum frame with a glass back, similar to the iPhone 15.
|Features a premium titanium build for a more durable and lightweight design.
NOTE
Verdict: If you prefer a more premium feel, the 16 Pro is the better choice.
Display
|iPhone 16E
|iPhone 16 Pro
|60Hz OLED display.
|ProMotion 120Hz LTPO display with Always-On capability.
NOTE
Verdict: If smooth scrolling and better visuals matter to you, go for the 16 Pro.
Performance
|iPhone 16E
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Runs on the A18 chip, a step up from the A17 but below the A18 Pro.
|Powered by the A18 Pro chip, offering better efficiency and speed.
NOTE
Verdict: Gamers and power users will benefit from the Pro’s superior performance.
Cameras
|iPhone 16E
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Single-camera setup with a 48 MP wide lens.
|Triple-camera system with a 48 MP main wide lens, 12 MP periscope telephoto lens for better zoom, and a 48 MP ultra-wide lens.
NOTE
Verdict: If photography is a priority, the 16 Pro’s advanced camera system is worth it.
Battery Life
|iPhone 16E
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Decent battery life but is likely less optimized than the Pro model. No official capacity announced yet.
|More efficient battery management and possibly a larger battery at 3582 mAh.
NOTE
Verdict: The Pro is expected to last longer, especially under heavy usage.
Extra Features
|iPhone 16E
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Standard Face ID, Notch, and USB-C.
|Additional ProMotion, Always-On display, and Camera Control button.
NOTE
Verdict: If you want all the high-end features, the 16 Pro is the way to go.
Price & Value
|iPhone 16E
|iPhone 16 Pro
|More affordable, making it a great option for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles. Starts from $599.
|Premium pricing for the latest and greatest features. Starts from $999.
NOTE
Verdict: If budget is a concern, the 16E is a solid choice, but if you want the best, the Pro is worth it.