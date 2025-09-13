New iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3 Repairs Aren’t Cheap: Full Price List Inside

Apple has updated repair pricing across its new product lineup following the September 2025 “Awe Dropping” event. The changes cover the iPhone 17 family, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, the third-generation AirPods Pro, and the Apple Watch Series. The updated costs apply to out-of-warranty service and AppleCare+ coverage.

iPhone 17 lineup: out-of-warranty repair costs

Apple kept most fees close to the prior generation while adding small adjustments for specific models. Below is a compact table of the standard out-of-warranty costs by model and damage type.

Repair type iPhone 17 iPhone Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Cracked screen (front only) $329 $329 $329 $379 Back glass damage $159 $159 $159 $159 Cracked screen and back glass $419 $419 $419 $469 Battery replacement $99 $119 $119 $119 Rear camera replacement $169 $169 $249 $249 Other damage $599 $699 $749 $799

If your device shows an issue covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty, you will not pay these fees. These charges apply when the damage is user caused or otherwise falls outside the warranty.

AppleCare+

AppleCare+ cuts repair costs sharply and adds theft and loss protection. Pricing depends on the device and whether you pay monthly or annually.

iPhone 17: $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year

iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air: $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Repair type with AppleCare+ Service fee Screen repair $29 Back glass repair $29 Screen and back glass together $58 Battery service (if health drops under 80%) $0 Rear camera or other damage $99 Theft or loss $149 per incident, up to two incidents per year

iPhone Air: the ultra-thin addition

The iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest phone and uses repair pricing similar to the Pro models for most categories. Battery replacement is $119 and other damage is priced at $699. The Air sits between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models for repair cost.

AirPods Pro 3: features and service costs

AirPods Pro 3 start at $249. They include improved noise cancellation, built-in heart rate sensing, live translation, and longer battery life. Service prices match prior generations.

Battery replacement: $49 per AirPod or charging case

Other repairs: $69 per AirPod or charging case

AppleCare+ accidental damage fee: $29 per incident

Replacement for a lost AirPod: $69 each

Replacement charging case: $79

Apple Watch service costs

Apple has not published a full breakdown for the latest Apple Watch model here. Based on prior patterns, authorized service fees in the United States vary by issue and model. Screen replacements and complex repairs cost more, while battery service is generally less expensive.

Authorized service centers may charge higher fees. Third-party certified providers can offer lower-cost alternatives, but parts and coverage differ.

AppleCare One: multi-device protection

AppleCare One bundles coverage across multiple devices. It targets households and small families who want a single plan for several products.

Base plan: $19.99 per month for up to three devices

Additional device: $5.99 per device per month

Coverage includes unlimited accidental damage repairs, battery service, theft and loss protection, and priority support

Covers qualifying devices up to four years old

What counts as out-of-warranty

Out-of-warranty issues include accidental drops, water damage, normal wear beyond the warranty period, and other user-caused damage. Manufacturing defects remain covered for one year from purchase under the Apple Limited Warranty. If your issue is ineligible for service, you could pay the full replacement value.

Apple’s updated repair pricing keeps most fees steady while preserving the incentive to buy AppleCare+ or AppleCare One. If you own multiple Apple devices, the bundled plans can lower your repair costs across all devices.