Older iPhone/iPad? Install iOS 15.8.5 for a key security fix

Radu Tyrsina

Under a minute read
| Tips

Apple has released iOS 15.8.5 and iPadOS 15.8.5 (September 15, 2025), a security-only update for legacy devices that don’t run newer iOS versions. It addresses a single ImageIO vulnerability (CVE-2025-43300) that could trigger memory corruption when processing a malicious image. Apple says there’s a report this bug may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated, targeted attack.

Who is this for

  • iPhone 6s (all models)
  • iPhone 7 (all models)
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad mini (4th generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

What’s fixed

  • ImageIO: out-of-bounds write, mitigated with improved bounds checking (CVE-2025-43300).

What to do
If you use one of the models above, update immediately: Settings → General → Software Update. This release keeps older hardware protected even if you’re not on Apple’s newer iOS tracks.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.