Now that iPhone 12 models are being delivered today, it’s a good time to look at accessories. I’ve shared plenty of cases and now it’s time for other good stuff.

Designed for cyclists. The ultra-compact Cycling iPhone Wallet organizes essentials without adding bulk. Keep your phone, cash, and keys dry and easy to access in your jersey pocket. Fits the NEW Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max as well as older models. US$59

Perfect for coordinating a seamless design and minimalistic aesthetic, Kew Lab’s UTS-1 Wireless Charger allows you to charge through furniture up to 1 inch thick. Simply place your phone down, and get to charging. Simple screws or double sided tape allows installation within minutes causing no permanent damage to your surfaces. US$104.99

The iPhone 12 box includes a charging cable but it’s only three feet, as is the MagSafe charger. Anker has high-quality, MFi Certified six-foot cables. There is a USB-A to Lightning variant (US$20.99) and a USB-C to Lightning variant (US$19.99).

Gallium nitride (GaN) chargers are smaller and more powerful than traditional silicon chargers, and Satechi recently launched one. The charger can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full power by itself (100W) and a 13-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro full power simultaneously (60W and 30W). You can also charge a third device with the additional USB-A port. US$79.99

Although this product isn’t available yet, I’ll be reviewing it in the future. It’s extra protection for the iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield display. This double ion-exchange strengthened glass provides top-of-the-line protection against impacts and drops and engineered for precision to deliver a native screen experience. An ultra-tough top layer of the screen protector is tested to provide the highest level of scratch protection available. US$39.99

Okay, I know I’ve already written about these cases twice, I’m including it in this roundup because these cases work with Apple’s MagSafe charger. I know because I’m using it right now on my iPhone 12, and the charger doesn’t fall off when I pick the phone up. US$35