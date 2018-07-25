Fed up with social media? Or just Snapchat? No worries, because we’re here to show you how to delete Snapchat accounts.

Delete Snapchat Accounts

Deleting your Snapchat account is simple, and there are no hoops to jump through like on other social media websites.

Log into accounts.snapchat.com Click on Delete My Account . Enter your credentials again and click Continue .

Your account will first be deactivated. After 30 days it will be deleted. If you change your mind within the 30-day period, just log in again.