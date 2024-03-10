How to Install HomePod 17.4 Software Update

The 17.4 software update for HomePod and HomePod mini is now available. While most users tend to ignore minor releases, I highly recommend checking out this OS update. It comes with some handy new features and critical bug fixes. Updating your Apple smart speakers will definitely improve your daily experience with them.

Time needed: 20 minutes HomePod is a low-maintenance smart device. The Home app will automatically install available software updates as long as it’s connected to the internet. That said, you can also download updates manually. Here’s where you’ll find the latest 17.4 software update for your HomePod: Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the horizontal ellipsis icon (…) at the top-right corner of the screen. Open Home Settings > Software Update. Tap Update beside the HomePod 17.4 software update that appears.

You can also toggle on the button for HomePod under Automatic Updates so that your OS is always up to date. I like that the Software Update option shows you an alert badge if new software is available. But I’d like it even better if the Home app icon showed a badge when updates are available—just like how Mail shows your total unread messages.

How Do I Know What Version of HomePod Software I Have?

Open the Home app > [your HomePod’s name]. Scroll down to the bottom of the page—there, you’ll see its current software version, serial number, model, and current Wi-Fi address.

Image Credits: Apple

What’s New in the HomePod OS 17.4?

Apart from some performance and stability fixes, the HomePod 17.4 software update comes with the following new features:

Siri automatically learns preferred media services: Siri will keep track of your preferred media services and streaming apps—you no longer need to mention them when making voice commands.

Siri will keep track of your preferred media services and streaming apps—you no longer need to mention them when making voice commands. Voice controls for AirPlay sessions: Use voice commands to start AirPlay sessions straight from your iPhone or iPad.

Use voice commands to start AirPlay sessions straight from your iPhone or iPad. New call controls: You can now mute and unmute calls, including those through third-party messaging platforms, on HomePod.

If you’re having trouble updating your HomePod, go through the troubleshooting steps for when you can’t install iOS updates. The process might resume after you configure your network settings or free up storage space.