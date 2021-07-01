With the offer of a free year of Apple TV+ coming to an end, and the trial period for some current subscribers also ending, the various Apple One bundles are looking like an increasingly attractive proposition. They are very easy to set up and manage on iPhone.

Sign up to Apple One on Your iPhone

Open the Settings app

Tap on your name at the top

Tap Subscriptions

Tap the ‘Get Apple One’ bundle option list above your current active subsections.

Choose the bundle you want so that it has a blue box around it

Tap Subscribe

Complete Apple Pay checkout process.

All your active subscriptions for Apple services will now be consolidated into a single Apple One bundle. The above steps also work on iPad.