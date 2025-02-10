10 Must-Try Valentine’s Day Genmoji Ideas to Make Your Messages More Romantic

In this age of instant messaging, emojis make texts livelier and more expressive. But whether you admit it or not, sometimes you can’t just find one emoji to represent exactly how you feel. That’s why we loved it when Apple introduced Genmoji!

Genmoji is a custom emoji feature that you can create using Apple Intelligence. It’s available on all iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 running on iOS 18.2 or later. You can check the Apple Intelligence requirements to see if this feature is available for your device.

10 Valentine’s Day Genmoji Ideas

1. Love Letter Surprise

Description to use: “love letter with sparkles and roses” or “love letter with initial [insert a letter] and sparkles.”

Here’s a charming envelope with a glowing heart peeking out from it. The soft sparkles around it add a magical touch. Personalize it even more with your initial.

2. Enchanted Roses/Flowers

Description to use: “enchanted roses sparkling.”

Doesn’t that feel like something straight out of a fairy tale? It’s an emoji of beautiful roses with a soft, ethereal glow, representing everlasting love.

3. Cuddly Love Bear

Description to use: “cuddly love bear.”

A huggable teddy bear symbolizes the comforting embrace of love. It’s a way to express love, friendship, or a long-distance hug.

4. Cupid’s Arrow Hit

Description to use: “cupid’s arrow.”

Cupid’s arrow represents fate and the magic of falling for someone, especially at first sight. Isn’t it perfect for expressing crushes, deep connections, or celebrating a love story that felt destined?

5. Sweet Treats/Chocolates

Description to use: “valentine sweet treats.”

Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without something sweet. You can create chocolate cupcakes or vanilla icing with heart-shaped toppings.

6. Romantic Night Sky

Description to use: “romantic night sky.”

Here’s a night sky with twinkling stars and a soft, glowing aura. The celestial theme gives a sense of destiny, timeless romance, deep conversations, and moments of connection.

7. Love Song Vibes

Description to use: “love song vibes” or “love song.”

Floating musical notes and hearts perfectly express a love for music. With this, you can express the feeling of hearing a song that reminds you of someone special or when you want to sing a song for someone.

8. In Love

Description to use: “in love”

Here’s an emoji to express that “butterflies in the stomach” feeling, joyful infatuation, or deep affection. It’s ideal for expressing giddy excitement, admiration, or simply feeling lucky in love.

9. Magical Hearts

Description to use: “magical hearts.”

The dreamy, sparkling effect makes this genmoji suitable for expressing passion, admiration, and the beauty of being loved. With this, you can add a fairy tale aspect of romance and the inexplicable magic of true love.

10. Love Lock

Description to use: “love lock red.”

Inspired by the tradition of love locks on bridges, it represents eternal love, loyalty, and relationships built to last. Whether you’re saying, “You hold the key to my heart,” or sealing a promise, this emoji carries a heartfelt message.