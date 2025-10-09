10 Spooky Halloween Wallpapers for iPhones

Get your iPhone ready for spooky season! These 10 Halloween wallpapers for iPhone are the perfect way to bring eerie vibes straight to your screen. From glowing pumpkins and haunted castles to creepy forests and ghostly silhouettes, each wallpaper adds a touch of Halloween magic and mystery.

Whether you prefer something dark and chilling or fun and festive, there’s a wallpaper here to match your Halloween mood.

1. Gothic Castle Moon

A classic, spooky scene featuring a dark, towering gothic castle silhouetted against a giant, orange full moon. Bare, twisting tree branches frame the image, adding to the eerie atmosphere as tiny bats fly overhead.

2. Purple Smoke Pumpkin

A person with a jack-o’-lantern covering their head stands amidst a hazy glow, surrounded by dramatic purple smoke. The carved pumpkin emits an orange light, creating a vivid contrast with the cool, smoky effect and autumnal background.

3. Dead Hotel Sign

Two figures in plaid, their heads replaced with glowing jack-o’-lanterns, stand by a roadside late at night. Behind them, a chilling red neon sign reads “DEAD, HOTEL,” casting a sinister glow over the overgrown field.

4. Graveyard Halloween

An atmospheric illustration captures a grinning jack-o’-lantern next to a haunted-looking small house and gravestones. The enormous orange moon and silhouetted bats create a classic, minimal Halloween graphic.

5. Ghost Pattern

A fun, busy pattern wallpaper featuring a repeating motif of orange pumpkins, bats, and little ghosts. The festive, spooky figures are connected by intricate, swirling black vines and scrolls.

6. Moody Alleyway

A single, glowing jack-o’-lantern sits on a leaf-strewn, wet alleyway under the eerie light of a full white moon. The deep blue and moody shadows of the surrounding buildings and trees lend the scene a mysterious, autumnal depth.

7. Horror Nun Face

A horrifying close-up of a person dressed as a corrupted nun with dark, shadowed eyes. The terrifying makeup features a large, bloody, gaping wound replacing the lower half of the face.

8. Pennywise City

A terrifying, close-up digital painting of the menacing face of Pennywise the Clown from the movie It. The sinister figure looms over a dark, rainy cityscape, his glowing orange eyes fixed on the viewer.

9. Disney Trio

A bright, festive illustration of Mickey Mouse (as Dracula), Goofy, and Donald Duck celebrating Halloween. The cheerful trio is posed around a tombstone and a small pumpkin against an orange and black swirl background.

10. Forest Figure

A moody, low-angle shot focuses on a glowing jack-o’-lantern reflecting in a puddle in a dark, misty forest. A silhouetted, ominous figure stands blurry in the background, adding a layer of dread to the blue-tinged scene.

Celebrate Halloween in style with these spooky iPhone wallpapers that capture the spirit of October 31st. Set your favorite one, dim the lights, and let your iPhone join in the haunting fun! Also, check out our post on the best Thanksgiving Wallpapers and best iOS 26 wallpapers; you won’t be disappointed.