5 Best Live Wallpapers for Mac in 2025 (That Don’t Kill Performance)

A live wallpaper for Mac is also called a dynamic wallpaper. However, it doesn’t continuously change; rather, it transforms in appearance according to the time of day. This has a negligible impact on system performance, so you can enjoy the aesthetic appeal without any compromises.

macOS Sequoia already has many cool built-in dynamic wallpapers, but I’ve gathered some more unique options for you. I found them on the free website Dynamic Wallpaper Club. Check them out below!

Make your Mac screen transform into a serene escape with the artistic representation of Big Sur beach. In the daytime, it stands out with bright blues and golden yellows that gradually melt into shades of rich purple, pink, and indigo as the hours tick by.

For a simple yet stunning desktop background, here’s a desert landscape that shows sunlit sands fade into dusky oranges and twilight blues. At night, you’ll see a beautiful sky with subtle waves of the northern lights dancing across it.

This gorgeous, dynamic wallpaper for Mac captures the tranquil beauty of a lush Japanese garden. The colors change from bright greens to shades of lilac and finally, deep midnight blues, with a charming wooden bridge arching over a gently flowing river. Framed by vibrant greenery and delicate blossoms, this scene evokes a sense of peace and timeless harmony.

Fellow Harry Potter fans will love this dynamic wallpaper featuring an artistic rendering of Hogwarts Castle against a clear sky. As the day progresses, the scene darkens to take on a dramatic tone with a dragon flying across a moonlit, starry sky.

Here’s a live wallpaper with a feminine aesthetic that might just motivate you to keep working. It shows a girl working at a beautifully decorated desk with the city skyline visible through the window. The scene changes through the day to depict a glorious sunset and then a bright, starry night.

After downloading these wallpapers, it’s easy to set them as your Mac background. Just open System Settings, navigate to Wallpaper, click Add Photo, and select the image. Enjoy the automatic transitions throughout the day!