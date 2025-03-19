5 Must-Have Apps to Install on Your New iPad 11th Gen

The iPad 11th Gen comes with all the essential native apps (e.g., Notes, Calendar, Safari, and Photos), but these just cover the basics. The App Store offers a vast selection of powerful tools that can take your iPad experience even further.

In this article, I’ll share five apps to help you get the most out of your brand-new tablet. No matter what your profession or lifestyle, I have something for you.

The iPad 11 is the only new iPad without Apple Intelligence. But this isn’t really a concern since you can just download ChatGPT. Whether you’re a student, professional, or creative, ChatGPT can give instant answers to any question you may have, provide writing assistance, and help with ideas for anything on your mind.

It’s perfect for summarizing articles, generating content, refining emails, or even learning new things. It makes life a lot easier and is a convenient way to get into AI.

Notion is my favorite productivity tool. It supercharges your productivity by providing a catch-all workspace to organize your life. You can manage tasks, keep notes, and work on track different projects. It offers plenty of customization features, and it can sync across all your devices.

Paired with the Apple Pencil support, it becomes an even more powerful tool for handwriting or sketching as required. It’s perfect for students, professionals, and creatives alike.

Anyone who wants to explore their creative side should definitely give Procreate a shot. Artists praise it for its intuitive, easy-to-navigate tools sketching, painting, and designing tools.

It transforms your iPad into a portable and feature-rich digital art studio, complete with high-resolution canvases, and an array of brushes. Using it with the Apple Pencil makes for an incredibly intuitive creative experience for beginner and professional artists.

If you’re a social media user or simply want to edit some photos and videos in a free and easy way, I highly suggest Canva. It makes graphic design simple and accessible for everyone. You can create posts, videos, presentations, marketing materials, and booklets, among other assets. Canva’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface and massive library of templates make designing super easy and quick.

You probably already have a browser of choice like Safari or Google Chrome. But I urge you to give Brave a try if you’re looking for a more privacy-focused and ad-free browsing experience. With built-in ad and tracker blocking, it delivers a smoother and safer web experience while improving page load speeds. You can even YouTube videos without ads within this browser.

Moreover, its native integration of features like HTTPS Everywhere and privacy-friendly search options makes it a great choice for those who value security and efficiency.

Don’t sleep on A-series iPad models. Sure, they’re not as powerful as their Apply Silicon counterparts, but they have plenty to offer. In fact, here are some things you probably don’t know about about the iPad 11.