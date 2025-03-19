7 Essential Apps to Get the Most Out of Your M3 iPad Air

The new iPad Air is a versatile and powerful device for work, studies, creativity, and entertainment. While it comes with some great default apps from Apple, I’d like to recommend some other essential apps. These can help you unlock your device’s full potential, no matter your lifestyle or everyday tasks.

1. ChatGPT: For AI assistance

With Apple Intelligence still in its early stages, the ChatGPT app is a must-have for your iPad Air M3. Its advanced AI capabilities help you with everything from drafting documents to brainstorming ideas, conducting scholarly research, responding to emails, and much more.

Its seamless integration with iPadOS features like Split View and Apple Pencil support makes multitasking effortless. Plus, with the M3 chip’s speed and efficiency, ChatGPT delivers quick responses, making it an essential tool for boosting productivity every day.

2. Things 3: To organize your life

This is a paid app, but it’s well worth the $19.99 one-time purchase if you’re serious about crushing your goals this year. It boasts a clean and intuitive interface that helps you organize your life and stay on top of your tasks.

You can plan your day, manage your projects, and make real progress toward your goals. Its simple but powerful design has won this app an Apple Design Award, which proves its quality.

3. Goodnotes 6: For ultimate notetaking

If you’re like me and always take notes, Goodnotes is an essential app for your M3 iPad Air. With Apple Pencil support, it offers a natural handwriting experience, which makes it an ideal app for students or anyone else who enjoys handwriting but needs high-tech features. You can create freeform notebooks, journal your thoughts, or even annotate documents.

Paired with the M3 chip’s speed and iPadOS multitasking capabilities, GoodNotes ensures a smooth and responsive experience, making it an essential tool for anyone who needs to write a lot.

4. Procreate: To channel your creativity

The iPad Air is built for creativity, and the Procreate app is the perfect way to channel your creative abilities. It turns your tablet into a powerful digital art studio for painting, drawing, and more. Use a selection of brushes and tools and the intuitive capabilities of your Apple Pencil for an immersive creative experience.

The M3 chip’s speed ensures smooth performance, even with high-resolution canvases and complex layers. Features like time-lapse recording, animation tools, and advanced color controls make it perfect for artists of all levels.

5. Canva: Easy photo editor

If you’re looking for an all-in-one app to work with images, Canva is a must-have for your M3 iPad Air. With its powerful AI tools, vast template library, and user-friendly interface, Canva makes it easy to edit photos and create stunning graphics or other visual content. You can make everything from Instagram posts to YouTube thumbnails, posters, documents, and professional presentations.

The M3 chip in your iPad Air ensures smooth performance, while Apple Pencil support allows for precise edits and custom designs. It’s perfect for anyone who uses social media or needs to make high-quality visual projects for work or school.

6. Inshot: Free video editor

With video content taking over our online world, almost everyone needs a reliable video editor. Inshot stands out because it’s free and easy to use. It offers more functionality than Apple’s iMovie yet isn’t as complex (or expensive) as professional software like Adobe Premiere Pro.

You can quickly create and edit both short and long videos using the intuitive interface, AI-powered tools, and extensive features like trimming, transitions, effects, captions, and speed control.

Your iPad Air’s M3 chip ensures smooth performance, even when editing high-resolution footage. At the same time, iPadOS multitasking and Apple Pencil support enhance precision.

7. Libby: For reading

I love how an iPad doubles as a great eBook reader. You can carry tons of eBooks with you at all times, which is great for work and leisure. Libby is a must-have app for your M3 iPad Air if you’re a reader. It lets you add your public library card to access thousands of ebooks and audiobooks digitally. It offers a distraction-free reading experience with adjustable fonts, dark mode, and offline downloads.

Of course, the M3 chip ensures smooth navigation, while the iPad’s large display makes reading and listening more immersive. Whether you’re a book lover, student, or casual reader, Libby can transform your iPad Air into a lightweight, on-the-go library.

I hope these apps help you make the most of your new device. You might also want to check out some discounted accessories for your new M3 iPad Air.