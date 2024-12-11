8 Best Christmas Animal Wallpapers for iPhone to Brighten Your Holiday Season

Disneyland has a rule called “no sad child”: whenever a kid (or anyone, really) is gloomy, they get a treat. It can be complimentary ice cream, a replacement for a lost item, or any small gesture that can make someone’s day. I think of cute animals as life’s own “no sad child” rule. You can’t help but smile when a kitten rubs itself on your legs or a puppy licks you. And, since holidays are the time for joy, here are some Christmas-themed animal wallpapers to cheer up your iPhone.

Christmas-Themed Pet iPhone Wallpapers That Make You Go Aww

I have to warn you: there are sky-high doses of cuteness below. If you’re allergic to heartwarming pictures, take a look at our goth iPhone wallpapers list instead.

1. Sleepy Puppy Over Gift Box

I told you the cuteness doses were high. Just don’t revel too loudly, or you’ll wake up the puppy.

2. Cat Playing With Christmas Decorations

This little angel, on the other hand, is pretty awake. And, if you let it play for too long, chances are that tree will end up knocked down on the ground. But it’s so cute in its mischief you can’t help but allow it to do that again.

3. Santa’s Furry Helpers

These folks are ready for whatever task Santa throws at them. As long as that task involves being cute little fluff balls.

4. A Gol-Deer Retriever Wrapped in Christmas Lights

And what about this sleigh engine with such a glorious smile? You can even pretend you didn’t see this soon-to-be-destroyed string of Christmas lights.

5. Double-Woolly Shining Poodle

Speaking of Christmas lights, this little baby got so wrapped in them that it could be used as a tree. And it’s soooo woolly (as in wool-like) and soooo woolly (as in looking confused).

6. Smiling Kitten With Santa Hat

Remember that mischievous folk back in #2? Well, that’s how these guys look when planning (or celebrating) the Christmas decoration apocalypse.

7. Furry Christmas Elf

We’re not done with Santa helpers yet. This one comes complete with a pointy hat and red and green clothing.

8. Eggnog Thief

Given the cat pictures I selected, one might think I hate felines. In reality, I love them so much that I live with two. And I was seduced by this “you caught me red-handed, I’ll continue what I’m doing” look dozens of times.

And here’s another photo of the cutest deer-dog ever, because why not?

Image credit: Claximoli/Pixabay

There’s that saying, “The best present is presence.” For one of the animals in the wallpapers above, their Christmas present could be brightening up your iPhone.