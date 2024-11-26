Best Goth Wallpapers for iPhone in 2024 (Free)

Pinterest is for cutsies. No goth worth their black salt would look for content in a place so full of kawaii, cheerful content. You need something that matches the darkness of your gloomy soul. And we’re here to help! Check our list of the best goth iPhone wallpapers to express your dreadful personality.

Goth Wallpapers Are the Best Way to Make Your iPhone Grim

Notifications. Alarms. Unlocking your device to do anything. Wallpapers are the first thing you see when picking up your phone, so it better be something that mirrors you. Apple isn’t very goth-friendly with the built-in options, so check below some alternatives you may find ominous enough.

1. Tower Spire Under Full Moon

A tower top in the background, dry tree branches in the foreground, and a full moon above it all. There’s even a lone bat flying near the center of the image. That definitely looks like something you would doodle given enough time and black ink.

2. Castle and Mist Over a Hill

Maybe you prefer something more photorealistic. Maybe you think the moon is too much of a stretch. Maybe you prefer some mist over it all. Maybe you just wanted more bats. In any case, we’ve got you covered.

3. Hallway with Pointed Arches

What if we approach that castle? The worst that could happen is finding Nosferatu waking from a nap. And, to be fair, this would be the cherry on top of a great field trip on Gothic architecture.

4. Light Through Stained Glass Window

Hey, look, more mist! Or maybe it’s dust, this place looks like it hasn’t been cleaned in centuries. Well, it likely hasn’t been, indeed. It just adds to the overall spooky atmosphere, so no problem.

5. Portrait of a Skeleton

No vampires at all, what a bummer. But hey, what’s that? An undead? Wait a minute, isn’t it Fane from Divinity: Original Sin 2? Nah, I don’t think he’d wear something with a crucifix on it. At least now you have a good skeleton portrait in case you need a digital memento mori.

Being goth nowadays is easier than in the past, in some ways, but harder in others. You can shop for eyeliners online and have the whole discography of The Smiths in your pocket. But nobody has time to hang around graveyards anymore, and global warming sometimes makes all-black outfits unusable. But hey, at least you’ve got all these great, spooky wallpapers to make up for it!

In case none of them are dark enough for you, fret not! Check our selection of the best really black iPhone wallpapers, can’t get more goth than that, right?