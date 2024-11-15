Download Best Black Wallpapers for iPhone (Free)

Black never goes out of fashion. The color (or, more precisely, the lack of color) evokes style, discretion, seriousness, and fits greatly with any other hue. If you want your iPhone to display your love for the noir, check our list of the best black wallpapers.

Back in Black: Why Darker iPhone Wallpapers Are Great

Black iPhone wallpapers aren’t just good-looking, they’re very convenient as well. If your iPhone has an OLED screen, darker backgrounds help save battery. That’s why I keep all my devices permanently on night mode, by the way. Even on iPhones with LCD screens, however, dark wallpapers help reduce eye strain — though Night Shift is better for that.

There is, obviously, the matter of taste. In any case, we have gathered great black iPhone wallpapers for you to choose, check below.

1. Grayscale Droplets

The way droplets reflect light can be mesmerizing, but keeping your iPhone wet isn’t at all a good idea. A picture of droplets, however, allows you to enjoy the visual oomph without the liquid damage risk. Making it grayscale matches well with the Dark Mode and iOS 18’s icon tinting feature.

2. Noir Apple

To be fair, Apple itself did this when it replaced the rainbow-colored logo with the black version, in 1998. So, this wallpaper that shows a stunning silhouette of an apple with some dramatic contrast isn’t by any means unfitting.

3. Forest, Mountain, and Night Sky

For those out there that enjoy landscapes, this nature-themed black wallpaper for your iPhone goes from micro to macro. The depiction of a mountaintop with the night sky above and a forest below gives a nice sense of grandeur.

4. Mysterious Smoke

Maybe you’re more into something eerie. My guess is that this wallpaper is a photo of dense smoke, but it could be, say, a worn floor. Or perhaps a visual representation of your cat’s trips after leaving home at night, who knows.

5. Spotlight and Shadow

What is this one about? Loneliness? Solitude? An emotion from Inside Out keeping watch while the others sleep? Simply waiting a very large door finish opening to go inside? Maybe not knowing is part of the fun.

Except for the first-gen, from 2007, and the 5c, all iPhone models have black (or dark gray) versions. And the former did have a black area in the back. That’s not to mention the devices’ fronts, which have always been available in that hue. Considering that, there’s nothing better suited to a dark iPhone than a dark wallpaper.