9 Best Spring Wallpapers for iPhone and Mac

Spring has always been a symbol of fresh starts. It’s that time of year when the cold finally lets up, and everything starts to feel lighter, even if your to-do list doesn’t. Spring cleaning is one of those necessary chores that’s easy to delay but hard to ignore. I’m definitely guilty of putting it off until the very last minute.

This year, I’m starting small. Before I get into decluttering drawers and sorting files, I’m switching up my iPhone and Mac wallpapers. It’s a quick reset that gets me into the season without too much effort. These spring wallpapers feel clean, calm, and a little more alive. It’s just the way your screen should look this time of year.

1. Pink and Yellow Tulips

I like how the close-up of tulips captures the soft contrast between pink and yellow petals in full bloom. Its shallow depth of field makes the colors pop without overwhelming the screen.

Tulips are one of the first flowers to show up in spring, which makes them a great visual reminder to mark the season. It’s a clean, colorful option that works well as a Lock or Home Screen without clashing with your app layout.

2. Blue Sky and Cherry Blossoms

The photo frames bright pink cherry blossoms against a wide blue sky. The colors are light and saturated, with just enough detail in the petals to feel sharp without being distracting.

To me, this image feels like the kind of day you wish lasted longer. It paints a peaceful, slow-paced setting where you’re under clear skies and warm sunlight with not much going on. Also, the color contrast works especially well with iOS’s depth effect on the Lock Screen.

3. Cherry Blossom Trees by the Lake

Rows of cherry blossom trees stretch across the edge of a still lake. The reflections add symmetry and the palette leans soft and pastel without losing texture. It gives your device a calm, grounded feel without looking dull. When you look at this scene, you might get the urge to just sit outside and bask in the sun.

4. Low-Angle Shot of White Flowers

White blossoms are framed from below with a bright sky filling the background. The flowers are crisp and detailed, but the overall look stays light and open. It captures the shift from winter to spring without trying too hard. The setting is airy and minimal, which makes it a great fit if you want something seasonal that doesn’t feel overdesigned.

5. Orange Petals in California

The photo captures a hillside covered in orange poppies under the afternoon sun. Its framing is wide, so the flowers take up the foreground while the hills fade out in the back.

California poppies bloom right as the weather turns, and this wallpaper brings that kind of transition energy into your screen. It’s bold without being loud, and the color contrast looks good even with busy widgets.

6. Fierce White Tiger

The fierce white tiger stands out against a soft, hazy forest. Its pose is sharp and direct, and the lighting keeps the details clean without too much contrast.

Not every spring wallpaper needs flowers. This one still feels seasonal thanks to the fresh greenery and the quiet atmosphere behind the tiger. It works if you want something a little stronger but still tied to nature.

7. Gorgeous Tropical Lake

This gorgeous still shows a crystal-clear lake with trees just starting to bloom around the shoreline. The water reflects the sky, and the balance between blue and green is easy on the eyes. It’s the kind of tropical setting that works well in spring because it feels like a soft reset.

8. Siberian Squill Flowers

A patch of Siberian squill flowers fills the frame in soft blues and purples. The petals are small but sharp, and the background blur makes the details stand out even more. These early bloomers show up just after the last frost, which makes them a low-key but perfect pick for spring. The cool tones give your screen a fresh look without leaning too bright or saturated.

9. Lush Grain Field

A field of green grain under a soft, clouded sky. The blades bend just slightly in the wind, giving the shot some quiet motion without overcomplicating it. I feel like this one leans more rural, with a focus on open space and texture. It’s a good choice if you want a spring vibe without flowers.

