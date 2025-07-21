All Apple Watch Band Sizes: How to Find the Perfect Fit

Knowing your Apple Watch band size depends on three things: your watch model, your wrist size, and the type of band you choose. While it might sound a little complicated, Apple actually makes it pretty easy once you know what to look for.
Table of contents
Apple Watch Band Sizes: How They Work
Apple Watch bands are sized according to:
- Case size: This refers to the size of your Apple Watch (written on the back), like 40mm, 45mm, or 49mm.
- Band style: Different styles use different sizing systems (e.g., Sport Bands use S/M or M/L, Solo Loops use numbers).
- Wrist size: Your actual wrist measurement in millimeters determines which band size is most comfortable.
Apple typically labels bands as:
- S/M and M/L (for adjustable Sport Bands)
- Sizes 1–12 (for Solo Loops)
- Fully adjustable (for Milanese Loop, Trail Loop, etc.)
Apple Watch Band Size Chart by Case Size
|Case Size
|Band Sizes That Fit
|Fits Wrist Size (in mm)
|Models
|38mm
|38mm bands
|130–200mm
|Series 1–3
|40mm
|40mm bands
|130–200mm
|SE, Series 4–6
|41mm
|41mm bands
|130–200mm
|Series 7–10
|42mm
|42mm bands
|140–210mm
|Series 1–3
|44mm
|44mm bands
|140–210mm
|SE, Series 4–6
|45mm
|45mm bands
|140–210mm
|Series 7–10
|49mm
|49mm bands (Ultra only)
|130–210mm (varies)
|Ultra 1, Ultra 2
Apple Watch Band Types and Styles
Here are the most common Apple Watch bands and how their sizing works:
- Sport Band: Adjustable with pin-and-tuck closure. Comes in S/M and M/L sizes.
- Solo Loop & Braided Solo Loop: Stretchy, no clasp. Choose a numbered size (1–12) based on exact wrist measurement.
- Milanese Loop: Fully adjustable with a magnetic closure.
- Leather Link / Modern Buckle: Adjustable leather bands with secure closures. Size options vary.
- Link Bracelet: Stainless steel, sized by removing links.
- Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, Ocean Band (Ultra): Rugged options designed for active use. Most have size options (S, M, L).
Apple Watch Solo Loop Sizing Guide
Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands must fit your wrist exactly. You can:
- Use Apple’s printable sizing tool or order a sizing kit online
- Measure your wrist in millimeters
Solo Loop Size Chart
|Wrist Size (mm)
|Recommended Solo Loop Size
|130–134mm
|Size 1
|135–139mm
|Size 2
|140–144mm
|Size 3
|145–149mm
|Size 4
|150–154mm
|Size 5
|155–159mm
|Size 6
|160–164mm
|Size 7
|165–169mm
|Size 8
|170–174mm
|Size 9
|175–179mm
|Size 10
|180–184mm
|Size 11
|185–190mm
|Size 12
Apple Watch Band Compatibility Chart
Some bands work across multiple Apple Watch models. Here’s how:
|Band Size
|Compatible Cases
|38mm
|38mm, 40mm, 41mm
|40mm
|38mm, 40mm, 41mm
|42mm
|42mm, 44mm, 45mm
|44mm
|42mm, 44mm, 45mm
|49mm
|Ultra models only
Frequently Asked Questions
Check the case size on the back of your Apple Watch, then measure your wrist or use Apple’s sizing tool. Match both to the band style you’re buying.
It depends on your watch case and wrist size. Use the charts above to find your best fit.
Look at the back of your Apple Watch to find the case size. Then choose a compatible band that fits your wrist measurement.
The 41mm bands are made for smaller cases and wrists. 45mm bands are wider and meant for larger cases.
Yes, most bands are cross-compatible. 38/40/41mm bands work with each other. 42/44/45mm bands are also interchangeable. 49mm bands fit only Ultra models.
Summary
- Check your case size (printed on the back of the Apple Watch)
- Measure your wrist or use Apple’s sizing guide
- Match band type (Solo Loop, Sport, etc.) to your case and wrist size
- Use exact size for Solo Loops
- 38–41mm bands are interchangeable; 42–45mm bands are interchangeable
- 49mm bands work with Ultra models only
Final Thoughts
Getting the right Apple Watch band size is key to all-day comfort and style. Use Apple’s sizing tool, or visit a local store to try on different bands before you buy. Keep in mind that different materials fit differently, so if you’re between sizes, trying one on in person is ideal.