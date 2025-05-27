Apple vs. Xreal Smart Glasses: Which One Has Me More Excited?

If you’re trying to figure out whether Apple or Xreal is closer to cracking smart glasses that are actually worth wearing, I’ve been deep in both ecosystems, testing, researching, and following tech roadmaps. And here’s my honest take: Xreal has me more excited right now, but not for the reasons you might expect.

Xreal Delivers Today. Apple Promises Tomorrow.

Let’s start with this: Xreal glasses exist, and I’ve used them. The Xreal One is a $499 pair of tethered display glasses that connect via USB-C to almost anything (laptops, phones, gaming handhelds) and just work. Think of them as “headphones for your eyes.” They’re not trying to be an AR headset, and that’s why they succeed. You get sharp 1080p micro-OLED displays, decent ambient audio, and actual utility: gaming, movies, even productivity on the go.

Meanwhile, Apple’s smart glasses? As of May 2025, they’re still at least a year and a half out. The chip isn’t even in mass production yet. The projected launch window is late 2026 to 2027, and while the idea of AI-powered glasses with Siri and Apple-quality design sounds promising, it’s vaporware for now.

Apple’s Vision: Clean, Polished, But Vague

Apple’s pitch is clear: they’re building glasses with cameras, microphones, and their own AI model, not Meta Llama or Gemini. The glasses will answer questions, give directions, and provide contextual feedback using Siri. There’s no AR at launch, but Apple wants these glasses to become a stepping stone toward true AR in the future.

The idea is slick. If they nail it, we’re talking abglasses that work seamlessly with your iPhone — and maybe even your AirPods. They’re reportedly better made than Meta’s Ray-Bans, with a new chip based on Apple Watch silicon that sips power.

But we’ve been hearing versions of this story for years. Apple was once working on Mac-tethered AR glasses before that project got scrapped. Right now, Apple is running user studies and prototypes, not shipping hardware.

What Xreal Gets Right (and Where It Beats Apple Today)

I tested the Xreal One with a MacBook Air, Steam Deck, and iPhone 15 Pro. While not perfect—display mirroring can glitch, DRM blocks apps like ESPN, and it requires tethering—the overall experience is surprisingly practical.

Key strengths include the X1 chip, which anchors virtual screens in 3D space, keeping them steady even as you move your head. It also features a 310-inch ultrawide display mode, great for multitasking across a curved virtual screen.

The display is sharp, bright, and vibrant, and it even supports prescription lenses, though the system could be more user-friendly. Best of all, they work immediately with nearly any USB-C video-out device. Compared to Apple’s rumored AR glasses that may not arrive until 2026, Xreal offers a compelling, functional option today.

Android XR + Gemini: A Head Start for Xreal

Image Source: Xreal

Xreal isn’t just iterating on hardware. It’s aligning itself with Google’s new Android XR platform. Project Aura, set to launch later in 2025, is Xreal’s first real push into extended reality (XR), powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR chip and Gemini AI. These glasses are tethered too, but they’ll support real-time translation, object recognition, and spatial AI overlays.

That’s a huge leap. Aura is shaping up to be a real MR (mixed reality) device — optical see-through with projected visuals. While Apple is focused on non-AR smart glasses for now, Xreal is diving head-first into spatial computing, and doing it this year.

What About Design and Comfort?

This one’s a tough call. Apple hasn’t shown us anything yet, but based on their track record, we can assume it’ll be premium, lightweight, and polished. Xreal’s current glasses are chunkier than normal eyewear.

The angled “birdbath” lenses and prescription inserts make them look futuristic…maybe too futuristic. They’re comfortable enough, and I appreciate the adjustable nose pieces and foldability. But these aren’t glasses you’d wear out to dinner. Still, if I had to pick, I’d rather wear Xreal Ones than a Vision Pro in public.