Apple’s Future iPhones Could Fall Apart Under the Weight of Tariffs and Delays

Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese-made electronics sparked plenty of debate, and the most talked-about issue is the potential $2,300 price tag on the next flagship iPhone. However, a new pricing model isn’t Apple’s only problem. The company’s most hyped future products, including the rumored foldable iPhone and ultra-thin iPhone Air, might not even launch on time. After months of leaks and speculation, delays will definitely disappoint the public. Here’s what we know right now.

How Tariffs and Supply Delays Could Impact Apple Products

Foldable iPhone

Image Credits: Samsung and Concepts iPhone

For months, leakers have said that the first foldable iPhone would launch in 2026. Early reports suggested it would function more like an iPad mini than a flip phone and Apple Pencil support for full multitasking. But with the U.S. preparing to impose new tariffs on Chinese electronics, Apple may be forced to rethink its production timeline.

Foldable devices rely on custom hinge mechanisms, flexible OLED panels, and tight hardware tolerances. Most of these components are sourced or assembled in China. The proposed tariffs would significantly raise costs, and Apple isn’t likely to greenlight mass production until its margins are secure. Any disruption in the supply chain or delay in component approval could push the foldable iPhone’s debut well past its rumored date.

iPhone Air

Image Credits: Sonny Dickson | X

The iPhone Air is rumored to be Apple’s thinnest smartphone ever. Reports suggest it will debut alongside the iPhone 17 lineup in late 2025, borrowing design cues from the iPad Air with a flat, ultra-light frame. However, that kind of design requires extremely precise engineering and perfect component timing. Both could be at risk due to shifting production plans.

Apple’s push to reduce device thickness typically means tighter internal layouts and custom parts that are generally harder to scale. If tariffs disrupt shipments of internal components like batteries, cameras, or logic boards, it could stall the entire assembly timeline. Even if the iPhone Air is still announced this year, availability might be limited at launch, especially in the U.S.

M5 Chip

Apple’s rumored M5 chip is expected to power the most significant iPad redesign of the iPad in years. Early reports suggest these tablets will feature OLED displays, a landscape front camera, and a revamped Magic Keyboard. The M5 chip would bring next-gen performance for creative and productivity workflows, especially with Final Cut and Logic Pro now available on iPadOS.

TSMC will likely produce the M5 chip, but the final assembly and integration still involve Chinese partners. If tariffs raise the cost of importing components or assembling finished units, Apple may reconsider its rollout strategy. That could mean either delaying the launch or launching in limited markets first.

Either way, it puts pressure on Apple to manage timing, pricing, and production targets carefully, especially as it preps for WWDC announcements and back-to-school season.

Supply Chain Shifts Still Aren’t Fast Enough

Apple’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing has been a cornerstone of its production strategy for years. However, recent challenges have highlighted the vulnerabilities of this approach.

Let’s revisit the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance. It led to significant disruptions in Apple’s supply chain and caused delays in product availability and increased inventory costs. As a preventative measure, Apple initiated efforts to diversify its manufacturing footprint and expand into countries like India and Vietnam.

Despite these efforts, shifting large-scale production is a complex and time-consuming process. Analysts estimate that relocating even a fraction of Apple’s supply chain to the U.S. would require substantial investment and several years to implement fully. Additionally, unforeseen events, such as the global chip shortage between 2020 and 2023, have further complicated supply chain operations, leading to delays across various product lines.

While Apple continues to invest in diversifying its supply chain to mitigate these risks, the pace of change has not kept up with the rapidly evolving global landscape. As a result, the company remains susceptible to disruptions that can impact production schedules and product launches.

What’s Left for Apple Fans?

If you’re holding out for a foldable iPhone, iPhone Air, or the next-gen M5 MacBook, you might need to manage expectations. Apple has more on its plate than just design changes right now. It’s navigating rising tariffs, supplier shifts, and production complexity. Yes, we might still see this products, but the timeline could stretch longer than expected.

Even if Apple pushes through, higher costs will likely shift to consumers. Premium features might be limited to top-tier models, or worse, postponed altogether. And for everyday users like me, I don’t think I’m willing to shell out a few hundred grand extra just to get the new iPhone.